World Population Day: How overpopulation is affecting public health in India

Overpopulation is a critical concern in India. Since India gained independence in 1947, the population of the country has grown from 336 million to 1.5 billion, which has triggered concerns such as public health, poverty, infections and access to healthcare. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director, Population Foundation of India, said, “Overpopulation is often cited as a critical factor affecting public health in India, but this view oversimplifies the issue. A holistic approach is needed, shifting from population control to women's empowerment, education, and health, and strengthening family planning and reproductive health services. Looking at our public health system, clearly, the demand outstrips the supply. However, it would be misguided to focus solely on the demand while ignoring the supply-side issues.” Since India gained independence in 1957, the population of the country has grown three times, which has triggered concerns such as public health, poverty, infections and access to healthcare. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Absence of the human power crisis in healthcare:

Dr. Gandhali Deorukhkhar, Gynecologist and Obstetrics, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, explained – “Any discussion on healthcare delivery should include arguably the most central of the characters involved – the human workforce. A 2011 study estimated that India has roughly 20 health workers per 10,000 population, with allopathic doctors comprising 31% of the workforce, nurses and midwives 30%, pharmacists 11%, AYUSH practitioners 9%, and others 9%. This workforce is not distributed optimally, with most preferring to work in areas where infrastructure and facilities for family life and growth are higher. In general, the poorer areas of Northern and Central India have lower rate.

Affordability or the cost of healthcare:

With healthcare costs rising higher, it becomes extremely difficult for the low-income groups of the country to have access to proper healthcare facilities. This concern comes with the rise in the population of the country as well.

Fertility rate:

Fertility rates have dipped below replacement levels - two births per woman - in 17 out of 22 states. All religious groups in India have shown major declines in fertility rates, based on data available in India's decennial census and the National Family Health Survey (NFHS).

Addressing the inequities:

Rather than counting numbers, it is essential to count on our numbers. It is crucial to recognise inequitable distribution, unsustainable consumption patterns, and modes of production as key issues. Addressing these inequities can lead to better health outcomes and sustainable development. Investing in girls' education and women's empowerment is crucial.

