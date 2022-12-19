India’s scholarly output rises, global rank improves to 3

India’s scholarly output in scientific publications has climbed to third position in the world in 2020 from seventh in 2010, the US-based National Science Foundation said in its latest ranking report.

India’s scholarly output increased to 149,213 scientific papers in 2020 from 60,555 in 2010 , the foundation’s Science and Engineering Indicators 2022 report highlighted, placing the country in the third position in the global league table.

“India’s research performance in science and technology has improved significantly over the past few years, which is visible through large amount of scientific knowledge in terms of research publications, development of technologies and innovations contributing to overall development,” science and technology minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

The number of patents granted by the India Patent Office in the past three years has increased from 2,511 in 2018-19 to 4003 in 2019-20 and 5,629 in 2020-21, the minister said.

“The government has taken several steps to boost the science and technology sector, which includes successive increase in allocations for scientific departments, incentivising investment by the private sector, improving the ease of doing business in the science, technology and innovation activities, introducing flexible tools for public procurement, creating avenues for collaborative STI funding through portfolio-based funding mechanisms such as public-private partnerships and other innovative hybrid funding mechanisms,” Singh said.

The National Science Foundation is an independent agency of the US government that supports fundamental research and education in all the non-medical fields of science and engineering.

India’s department of science and technology is expected to get 20% additional funding in the upcoming union budget 2023-24 in comparison to last year, which will further improve the scientific presence of India globally, an official said, seeking anonymity.

The department received ₹6,002 crore in the last budget, which was 42% of the total fund of ₹14,217 crore allocated to the science and technology ministry. The department of scientific and industrial research received ₹5,636 crore (40%), while the department of biotechnology got ₹2,581 Crore (18%).