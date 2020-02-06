IT raids Tamil Nadu superstar Vijay, ‘Bigil’ producer and financier, Rs 77 crore unaccounted cash found

india

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 16:56 IST

Income Tax sleuths on Wednesday claimed to have recovered Rs 77 crore in unaccounted cash from several Tamil Nadu hideouts of a financier of the Tamil blockbuster ‘Bigil’ which featured popular local actor Vijay, who is also under investigation for suspected tax evasion.

An IT department press release said searches were conducted at 38 premises linked to the film’s producer, financier, actor and his distributors, all based in Tamil Nadu, revealing hoards of unaccounted cash and incriminating documents. The total amount of concealment in this case of suspected tax evasion was likely to cross Rs 300 crores, the release said.

“Large number of property documents, Promissory notes, post-dated cheques taken as collateral security were recovered during the search and have been seized. As per evidence detected during the search, it is estimated that the concealment in this case is likely to exceed Rs. 300 crore,’ said the release.

Vijay has been informed by the officers about the searches, the release didn’t specify if anything incriminating was found against him yet, but stated that his investments in real estate and the compensation he received for the blockbuster were a subject matter of investigation.

“In the context of the issues of the prominent Actor, it is stated, that, his investment in immovable properties and remuneration received from the said Producer for acting in the film is the subject matter of investigation in the present search. Searches in some of the premises are still continuing,” the release said.

The search at the distributor’s “hideout” has led to the recovery of incriminating documents that are being scrutinised, claimed the release.

The sleuths were also analysing the accounts found in the office premises of the film producer.

“Evidences of actual receipts and expenses booked and remuneration paid to Artists is under investigation,” said the IT department.

The searches were continuing at the time of the publishing of this report and the state police was providing security to the team carrying out the raids.