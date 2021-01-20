‘For police to decide’: SC won’t rule on plea against farmers’ tractor march
The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to pass any order on the plea seeking injunction against the tractor rally proposed by agitating farmers on Republic Day, saying that it was a matter for the police to decide, following which the Centre withdrew its plea.
"We've said that it is for the police to decide. We are not going to pass the orders. You are the authority to take action," Chief Justice of India SA Bobde told the Centre.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for eight farm unions seeking to take out the tractor rally, told the court that the farmers have no intention to breach peace. However, Attorney General KK Venugopal argued, “5000 tractors are coming into the city. It certainly can't be maintained on roads. They will go everywhere. Bhushan is well intentioned that peace will be maintained. In Karnal, the farmers destroyed the pandal. There was a law and order situation and CM Haryana could not meet them. The police will take a call.”
The court told the farmers to assure the citizens of Delhi of complete peace and told the Centre to ask authorities how the march can be peaceful. “These are matters purely in the domain of the executive,” the top court said.
Later in the day, a group of farm union leaders will meet top officials of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police to discuss the route and arrangements for their tractor rally on January 26 to protest against the three farm laws, a union leader was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Slamming the criticism against the members of the panel it appointed to discuss the matter, the Supreme Court asked, “Where is the question of bias when the committee is not given any power of adjudication?” The top court also issued a notice to the Centre on an application by Bhartiya Kisan Party for filling up vacancy in the four-member Committee after Bhupinder Singh Mann of BKU recused himself from it.
The top court had, on January 12, stayed the implementation of the three laws passed by Parliament in September. The farmers who have been protesting for 56 days now want a complete roll-back of the legislation, however, the government has ruled out that possibility and has offered to make amendments. .
As nine rounds of talks between the Centre and farmers have remained inconclusive, they will meet later this afternoon for the 10th round of talks in an effort to end the impasse over the three contentious agricultural laws enacted during the monsoon session of Parliament.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health worker dies after Covid vaccine jab, official says death not due to it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central agencies threatening our officials, says Kerala CM, Customs deny charge
- Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan put Customs in his line of fire over the investigation into the gold smuggling case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
V K Sasikala taken to Bengaluru hospital after she complains of fever
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Goli maaro’ slogan for 2nd day in Bengal, this time at BJP rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt offers to amend farm laws; Farmer leaders insist on repeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh add more bird flu deaths amid second wave
- In January first week at least 80,000 ducks and 10,000 chickens were culled in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts and the Centre had rushed a high-level team to Kerala. The state government had announced ₹100 per bird to compensate poultry farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gupkar Alliance puts up brave face after Sajjad Lone’s exit
- CPI (M) general secretary Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami who is one of the senior most leaders of the Gupkar Alliance said Sajjad Lone could have raised the issues internally instead of exiting.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Obviously': Minister on whether beneficiaries were aware of Covaxin fine print
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Those excluded from Assam NRC can vote if their names are on electoral rolls: EC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India a ‘bipartisan success story’: Biden’s pick for secretary of state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goan guitarist rebuilds collection of rare guitars he lost in fire two years ago
- Sebastian Almeida's collection now stands at 82 guitars, 20 more than what he last had when he lost it all in the fire.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI arrests its DSP, inspector in bribery scam within agency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Solid partners off field': Modi's tweet to Australian PM after historic win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Suvendu Adhikari's new challenge ahead of Bengal elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRP scam: Mumbai court rejects bail plea of ex-BARC CEO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox