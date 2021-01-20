‘What interest do we have’: Supreme Court's clear warning on farm laws panel
The Supreme Court on Wednesday took "serious objection" to farmers' criticism of the committee it formed to resolve impasse over farm laws. It also warned the farmers against casting aspersions on the court.
"We have serious objections on people whom we have appointed are being called names and that this court has interest in appointing them. What interest do we have other than decide on constitutionality? We will not expose people whom we appointed to be maligned this way based on public opinion by majority," the three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said while hearing a petition against farmers' proposed tractor rally on Republic Day.
"No power has been given to committee members to adjudicate things, they have to report to us. Where is the question of bias? If you don't want to appear before committee, don't appear but don't malign or brand anyone like this, don't cast aspersions on the court," it further said.
The court also issued a notice to the Centre on an application by Bhartiya Kisan Party for filling up vacancy in the four-member committee created by resignation of Bhupinder Singh Mann of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU). Mann was the only farmer leader appointed by the apex court to resolve the nearly two-month-long farmers’ agitation on Delhi’s borders.
In a statement, the BKU president had said that will always stand with farmers.
The top court had, on January 12, stayed the implementation of the three laws passed by Parliament in September. The farmers who have been protesting against these laws for 56 days now want them repealed, but the government has categorically said no to that.
So far, nine rounds of talks have happened between the government and the protesting farmers but the impasse is still continuing. A tenth round will take place today afternoon.
The contentious farm laws are farmers are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health worker dies after Covid vaccine jab, official says death not due to it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central agencies threatening our officials, says Kerala CM, Customs deny charge
- Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan put Customs in his line of fire over the investigation into the gold smuggling case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
V K Sasikala taken to Bengaluru hospital after she complains of fever
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Goli maaro’ slogan for 2nd day in Bengal, this time at BJP rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt offers to amend farm laws; Farmer leaders insist on repeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh add more bird flu deaths amid second wave
- In January first week at least 80,000 ducks and 10,000 chickens were culled in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts and the Centre had rushed a high-level team to Kerala. The state government had announced ₹100 per bird to compensate poultry farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gupkar Alliance puts up brave face after Sajjad Lone’s exit
- CPI (M) general secretary Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami who is one of the senior most leaders of the Gupkar Alliance said Sajjad Lone could have raised the issues internally instead of exiting.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Obviously': Minister on whether beneficiaries were aware of Covaxin fine print
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Those excluded from Assam NRC can vote if their names are on electoral rolls: EC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India a ‘bipartisan success story’: Biden’s pick for secretary of state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goan guitarist rebuilds collection of rare guitars he lost in fire two years ago
- Sebastian Almeida's collection now stands at 82 guitars, 20 more than what he last had when he lost it all in the fire.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI arrests its DSP, inspector in bribery scam within agency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Solid partners off field': Modi's tweet to Australian PM after historic win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Suvendu Adhikari's new challenge ahead of Bengal elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRP scam: Mumbai court rejects bail plea of ex-BARC CEO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox