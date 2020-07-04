J-K Chief Secy says SOPs for Amarnath Yatra to be strictly enforced amid pandemic

india

Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary of BVR Subrahmanyam on Saturday said that this year’s Amarnath Yatra would have to be undertaken in a restricted manner so that the SoPs to contain the spread of Covid 19 can be strictly enforced during the pilgrimage.

“Given the constraints, a maximum of 500 yatris only could be allowed per day by road from Jammu. Therefore, arrangements will have to be limited to this number,” he said while chairing a meeting of the sub-committee constituted by the Supreme Court for Shri Amarnathji Yatra.

He underlined that nine out of 10 Kashmir districts are in red zone and the entire medical system is already fully stretched in handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Yatra this year is likely to be held from July 23 to August 3 from the shorter Baltal route.

Subrahmanyam also informed that Baba Amarnath’s Aarti this year will be telecast live on Doordarshan.

The chief secretary emphasised that adequate arrangement should be made to ensure unhindered telecast of the Aarti.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of Ganderbal and Anantnag districts, Additional CEO, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) besides other senior functionaries of the departments involved in the Amarnath Yatra attended the meeting through video conference.

Subrahmanyam said that in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the State Executive Committee constituted under the Disaster Management Act has issued SoPs which among other things prescribe 100% RT-PCR test for all persons travelling into Jammu and Kashmir. Anyone travelling to J&K will have to be sampled, tested and quarantined till they are reported to be negative.

He also said that camping facilities earlier utilized for Yatris, especially at entry points are currently being utilized as quarantine centres.

The chief secretary pointed out that the SoPs for testing of persons entering J&K shall apply to Yatris as well while social distancing norms would further strain the holding capacity of the quarantine centres. “Keeping in view these constraints, the Yatra this year, would have to be undertaken in a restricted manner,” he said.

Subrahmanyam also reviewed strengthening of foot bridges and routine works such as installation of bailey bridges, milestones, upgradation of remaining 1.25 km of road from Baltal Base Camp to Domel by laying pre-cast concrete blocks and laying of tiles on remaining 95 meter stretch of alternate road from Neelgrath to Baltal.