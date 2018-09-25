J&K govt hikes compensation to kin of police officers killed in line of duty

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to give an enhanced compensation to the next of kin of police officers killed in the line of duty while dealing with violence and militancy-related incidents, an official said on Tuesday.

For police officers, the ex-gratia has been hiked to Rs 70 lakh from the existing Rs 48 lakh in case of death in militancy-related incidents, GAD commissioner-secretary Hilal Ahmad said in an order in Jammu. For Special Police Officers (SPOs), the ex-gratia has been increased to Rs 30 lakh from the existing Rs 14.50 lakh, he said.

In his order, Ahmad said the ex-gratia has been increased to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE), which will be payable to the next of kin of J&K police personnel, SPOs and CAPFs and Army personnel.

The ex-gratia has been increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 7 lakh to the next of kin of J&K police personnel from the Police Welfare Fund (MHA), he said. Similarly, the ex-gratia has been increased from Rs 18 lakh to Rs 33 lakh, which will be payable to the next of kin of J&K police personnel, out of state resources, he said.

An additional amount of Rs 12.50 lakh will be given to the next of kin of special police officers, out of state resources.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 21:23 IST