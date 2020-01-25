JeM’s self-styled Kashmir chief among 3 killed in gunfight: Police

india

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 23:12 IST

Srinagar: In an encounter in Pulwama on Saturday, security officials claimed to have killed three militants, including the self-styled Kashmir chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad who had a supervisory role in February 14 suicide attack of last year. The two others killed were allegedly planning a major attack on Republic Day in Kashmir.

Qari Yasir, a Pakistani, was killed at the Hariparigam village of Tral after the day-long encounter. His associates have been identified as Pakistan national Moosa and Tral resident Burhan.

“On Friday evening, Awantipora police generated specific intelligence input about the presence of three militants in a village in Hariparigam, where Qari Yasir was also present,” said Kashmir inspector general of police Vijay Kumar at a press conference later.

“As per our intelligence, Yasir was the self-styled chief of JeM in Kashmir. He was involved in last year’s February 14 attack. He was an IED expert and would recruit and relocate militants coming from Pakistan,” he said.

“Their names were also cropping up in connection with a possible attack or IED blast on R-day eve,” he said.

Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps commander Lt Gen K J S Dhillon seconded that by adding that the Pakistani Jaish module had been planning to do something big on Republic Day for the past four –five days.

“One of the terrorists of the module, Saifullah, was killed in Khrew area of Pulwama (on Wednesday) in which we also lost a soldier and police man …This morning, we got some information about some terrorists of JeM. The module of JeM, which basically comprises Pakistani militants, had been on the radar for a few days,” he said.

He said three army jawans were also injured and they were being treated at the 92 Base Hospital.

“Today’s operation was based on actual intelligence and I want to say (that by their killing), a major incident on January 26 has been averted,” he said.

Dhillon said that JeM was trying to resurface after its leadership was wiped out by the security forces following the February 14 attack.

“As you are aware, after the Pulwama incident, JeM leadership was targeted and eliminated. JeM has been trying to recover since. Today, we again eliminated a key militant,” he said.