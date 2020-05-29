e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Jharkhand Covid ward doctor accuses senior colleague of rape attempt, police in a fix

Jharkhand Covid ward doctor accuses senior colleague of rape attempt, police in a fix

The incident happened after the two doctors finished their duties in the Covid ward of the hospital on Wednesday night.

india Updated: May 29, 2020 17:30 IST
Sanjoy Dey | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Sanjoy Dey | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
The juniors doctors association at RIIMS has demanded fair probe and immediate action in the case.
The juniors doctors association at RIIMS has demanded fair probe and immediate action in the case.(HT Photo/File/Representative use)
         

A senior doctor of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi has been accused of attempting to rape a junior colleague currently serving in the Covid ward of the hospital, police said on Friday.

The police, however, are in a catch-22 situation over the possible arrest of the senior doctor, since he went into quarantine for 14 days the morning after the alleged incident.

Officer-in-charge of Bariatu police station, Sapan Mahta said, “The lady doctor in her statement said that they were on duty in Covid ward on Wednesday night. After the duty hours, the senior doctor came to her room and switched off lights and attempted to sexually assault her. The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday as per the statement of the lady doctor.”

Mahta said the senior doctor has been booked under sections 376 (rape) and 511 (attempt to commit an offence) of the IPC. “We have recorded the statement of the victim. Now, her statement will be recorded before a magistrate,” he said.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

Mahta, however, said the police was in a fix over taking immediate action against the doctor as he is in quarantine. “The doctor went into quarantine on Thursday morning after the alleged incident on Wednesday night. We are trying to solve this issue technically,” he said.

A senior official at RIMS said the doctors who serve in the Covid ward for a week are sent to quarantine for 14 days as preventive measure. The senior doctor in question is right now serving quarantine at a city hotel.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

Meanwhile, Junior Doctors’ Association, RIMS, has demanded speedy action into the case. “We want fair inquiry into the case and the victim should get justice at the earliest,” said the association president Dr Ajit Kumar.

tags
top news
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
In Donald Trump’s order to raise bar for social media giants, China is the ammo
Ajit Jogi, first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, dies at 74
Ajit Jogi, first chief minister of Chhattisgarh, dies at 74
PM Modi, Amit Shah meet over lockdown plan amid rising Covid-19 cases
PM Modi, Amit Shah meet over lockdown plan amid rising Covid-19 cases
‘No need for third party intervention’: China rejects Trump’s offer to mediate in border row with India
‘No need for third party intervention’: China rejects Trump’s offer to mediate in border row with India
LIVE: Bengal to open all places of worship from June 1, says CM Mamata Banerjee
LIVE: Bengal to open all places of worship from June 1, says CM Mamata Banerjee
Not ‘India’, say ‘Bharat’: Top Court to hear plea on amending Constitution
Not ‘India’, say ‘Bharat’: Top Court to hear plea on amending Constitution
Let him get hit: Harbhajan recalls episode of Dhoni’s calmness as captain
Let him get hit: Harbhajan recalls episode of Dhoni’s calmness as captain
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
Trump signs executive order, targets social media giants after Twitter fact-checking row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In