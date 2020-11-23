e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Joyride turns into nightmare for minor girl after 3 men allegedly rape her

Joyride turns into nightmare for minor girl after 3 men allegedly rape her

The main accused picked up the girl for a joyride and then allegedly raped her with two other friends.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 09:28 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Police said the three accused will be arrested soon.
Police said the three accused will be arrested soon. (Reppresentative image/HT PHOTO)
         

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang raped by the three men including an acquaintance in a moving car in Raipur, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on November 17, when one Himanshu Gupta (21) picked up the victim for joyride at around 2 am. The joyride quickly turned into a nightmare as he raped her along with two other friends.

“The complainant along with her parents reached the police station on Sunday night. The police immediately registered a case and launched a hunt of the accused. According to the girl, the main accused Gupta, who was known to the victim’s family, picked her from her house in the wee hours on November 17 and then raped her along with his friends,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Yadav said.

Police said that the crime took place near Janata Colony of the city. The accused dropped her in front of her home before driving away.

“The accused also threatened the victim not to tell anything about the incident to anyone. On Sunday, the victim narrated the incident to her aunt and then the matter reached the police,” said Yadav.

A case under sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act and investigation has started.

“All the three accused are on the run. We have leads and the accused will be arrested soon,” Yadav said.

tags
top news
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
200-metre tunnel used by Jaish terrorists to sneak into India nails Pak role
‘No criminal antecedents’: Bharti, Harsh’s bail plea to be heard today
‘No criminal antecedents’: Bharti, Harsh’s bail plea to be heard today
Is the Gupkar alliance driven by political arithmetic or chemistry?
Is the Gupkar alliance driven by political arithmetic or chemistry?
Covid-19: India’s immunisation plan, US vaccinations likely in December
Covid-19: India’s immunisation plan, US vaccinations likely in December
Nitish Kumar may expand cabinet after first session of assembly
Nitish Kumar may expand cabinet after first session of assembly
Very severe cyclonic storm ‘Gati’ moves westwards, to make landfall on Nov 24
Very severe cyclonic storm ‘Gati’ moves westwards, to make landfall on Nov 24
Mercury drops further over NW India as icy winds from Western Himalayas hit plains
Mercury drops further over NW India as icy winds from Western Himalayas hit plains
How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record
How RSS adjusted to Vajpayee-Kaul partnership | On The Record
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In