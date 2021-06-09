Juhi Chawla now 'welcomes 5G' in 1st reaction after court dismissed her plea

Actor-turned-environment activist Juhi Chawla on Wednesday released a video on social media platforms and said she is not against 5G technology. Instead, she welcomes 5G technology and her petition was only to seek the government's certification that 5G is safe, she said in the video. "In the hullabaloo of the past few days, I could not hear myself and the main message got lost," she said.

"We are not against 5G. We are welcoming it. Please bring 5G. All we are asking is that the authorities should certify 5G safe. That's what we are saying... that please publish your research in the public domain. So that the fear of the general public is addressed. We just want to know it is safe for children, for pregnant women, for unborn children, for people who are old and infirm, for flora fauna," she said.





On May 31, Juhi Chawla approached the Delhi high court against the setting up of 5G networks expressing concerns over its impact on animals, children. In the plea, filed by Juhi, Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani, it was said that if the 5G technology comes to fruition, no person, animal, bird, insect and plant on earth will be able to avoid exposure.

The Delhi high court on June 4 dismissed the plea and slapped a fine of 20 lakh on Juhi Chawla and the co-petitioners and said that the plea was only for publicity. The court noted that this plea was a "textbook case of how not to draft a plaint". That the actor shared the hearing link on her social media account, which led to several disruptions on the day she joined the hearing, also proves that it was for popularity, the court noted.

After the petition was dismissed, the Cellular Operators' Association of India said that 5G in India is safe. India has strict norms the radiation permitted in the country is one-tenth of what is globally accepted, the association said.