Please mute, says judge as man sings 'Ghoonghat ki..' seeing Juhi Chawla at 5G hearing

The online hearing on the 5G wireless network on Wednesday got disrupted thrice as actor-turned-environmentalist Juhi Chawla, who had approached the Delhi high court against the setting up of the 5G network in the country, joined the online hearing. As soon as the actor joined, someone started humming Ghoonghat ki aad se Dilbar ka, a popular song of the actor's 1993 movie Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke.

As the "courtroom" singer was not identified, Justice J R Midha said, "Please mute", while advocate Deepak Khosla, appearing for Juhi Chawla, said, "I hope this is not being dropped by some respondent."

The court was hearing the issue of court fees to be submitted by the plaintiff, while it was interrupted again by someone singing another Bollywood song.

Watch | Juhi Chawla moves High Court against 5G technology: All you need to know





In the second instance, some anonymous participant again sang-- Lal Lal hoton pe Gori kiska naam hai-- only to be removed from the hearing.

But this did not stop here where again someone sang- Meri Banno ki ayegi ki baarat.

The court got agitated and said, "Please identify the person and issue a contempt notice".

The court also asked the IT Department of the Delhi HC to identify the person and convey it to Delhi Police for necessary action.

Justice Midha also asked the court master to share the details of the disrupter with the Delhi Police.

During the online hearing, some participant also flashed a mobile phone with a photo of Juhi Chawla.

On Monday, the actor approached the Delhi high court against the setting up of the 5G wireless networks in the country, as it would impact citizens, animals, flora and fauna. If the 5G network plan comes into effect, no person, animal, bird, insect and plant on earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to levels of RF radiation that are 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today, the suit filed by Chawla and two others said.