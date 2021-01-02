e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Jumbo panels serve no purpose,’ says Karti Chidambaram in veiled dig at Congress

‘Jumbo panels serve no purpose,’ says Karti Chidambaram in veiled dig at Congress

The Congress has named 32 vice-presidents, 57 general secretaries and 104 secretaries along with several committees including campaign, manifesto, media coordination, election management and publicity. Karti and his father, Chidambaram are members of some of these committees.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 22:02 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Karti Chidambaram on Saturday criticised the Congress after the party high command organisational changes to the Tamil Nadu unit ahead of assembly polls slated for this year.
Karti Chidambaram on Saturday criticised the Congress after the party high command organisational changes to the Tamil Nadu unit ahead of assembly polls slated for this year.(HT PHOTO.)
         

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Saturday criticised his own party after the All India Congress Committee (AICC) made organisational changes to the Tamil Nadu unit ahead of the 2021 assembly polls in the state.

“These jumbo panels serve no purpose,” tweeted Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram. “None will have any authority which means no accountability.” In his tweet, Karti tagged Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and party general secretary KC Venugopal.

The Congress has named 32 vice-presidents, 57 general secretaries and 104 secretaries along with several committees including campaign, manifesto, media coordination, election management and publicity. Karti and his father, Chidambaram are members of some of these committees. “Honorable Congress president has approved the proposal” for the appointments, “with immediate effect”, said a release signed by Venugopal.

The Congress in Tamil Nadu is part of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance, which will fight the 2021 polls together. After actor Rajinikanth announced his decision of not launching a political party last week, P Chidambaram had tweeted in Tamil that Rajinikanth would continue to be a moral force for whoever he desired to work with in the 2021 and 2024 elections.

tags
top news
Day 1 of dry run concludes as two Covid-19 vaccines await final nod
Day 1 of dry run concludes as two Covid-19 vaccines await final nod
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted emergency use
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted emergency use
‘Jumbo panels serve no purpose,’ says Karti Chidambaram in veiled dig at Congress
‘Jumbo panels serve no purpose,’ says Karti Chidambaram in veiled dig at Congress
Bharat Biotech recruits 23,000 volunteers for phase 3 clinical trial of Covaxin
Bharat Biotech recruits 23,000 volunteers for phase 3 clinical trial of Covaxin
‘Perfect score’: Nine ace CAT exam, bag 100 percentile
‘Perfect score’: Nine ace CAT exam, bag 100 percentile
Pak woman becomes village head in Uttar Pradesh; case registered, probe on
Pak woman becomes village head in Uttar Pradesh; case registered, probe on
Explained: India close to 1st Covid vaccine; what it may cost, how it’s made
Explained: India close to 1st Covid vaccine; what it may cost, how it’s made
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In