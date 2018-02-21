Kamal Haasan visits residence of Abdul Kalam before launch of party

Tamil actor Kamal Haasan on Wednesday called on the relatives of APJ Abdul Kalam at his house in Rameswaram, disregarding the opposition from a section of the political class, as he started his political journey with the blessings of the former president’s brother.

Haasan was received by the former president’s brother Mohd Mutharameen and grandson Saleem and spent half an hour with them at Kalam’s house in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu.

Haasan was forced to drop his plan to visit the school where Kalam studied after the school authorities refused permission. But in a gesture of respect, the superstar halted briefly in front of the main gate of the school before proceeding to Ganesh Mahal in the locality to meet fishermen.

Fishermen from Rameswaram are among those often harassed by the Sri Lankan navy and arrested for straying into the territory of the neighbouring island nation.

Haasan said there was “no politics” involved in his visit to the late APJ Abdul Kalam’s residence, or his proposed one to a school, which did not fructify as the administration denied him the permission, where the former president had studied.

Haasan seemed unperturbed by the denial of the permission to visit the school, saying “nobody can stop me from learning.” He hailed Kalam for his patriotism and other qualities,

“Kalam is an important person for me...I was attracted by his patriotism and aspirations.. There is no politics in the visit to his house,” he told a press conference. “There was no politics in the school visit also. They can stop me from going to school but not from learning.”

Asked what difference he saw between his avatars as an actor and that as a politician, he said the former has a bit of “barter system” in it.

“Cinema is a medium to connect with people and so is politics. But there is more responsibility as a politician. It was like barter system-there (in cinema) -- their (people’s) money for my talent. But there is no such thing here (in politics),” he said.

The veteran actor said he had lived in the hearts of fans but now wanted to live in people’s homes in his new role.

Haasan will drive to Madurai and stop at few places to address meetings as per his schedule and his day will culminate in a rally in the temple town. He is expected to announce the name of his party, unfurl his party flag and reveal his political ideology and programme at the rally.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is also expected to participate in the rally, sources close to Haasan confirmed on Wednesday morning. Haasan met Kejriwal in September, triggering speculation that the Aam Aadmi Party would become the actor’s political launchpad.

Madurai is all decked up to receive the superstar and his fans have descended upon the town from different parts of the state.

The 63-year-old veteran actor has been in the news for months due to speculation over his entry into politics. Haasan confirmed the news in November last year and political watchers have keenly followed his meetings with other politicians to see if he will form an alliance.

(With agency inputs)