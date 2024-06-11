Kanimozhi replaces T R Baalu as DMK parliamentary party leader

K Kanimozhi, who was re-elected from Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi Lok Sabha seat, has been named as Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)’s new parliamentary party leader, replacing T R Baalu. K Kanimozhi has been the DMK’s face in Delhi. (X)

Chief minister M K Stalin made the announcement late on Monday days after the DMK-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance won all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone parliamentary seat in Puducherry.

Kanimozhi, who has been the ruling DMK’s face in Delhi, is also DMK’s deputy general secretary. Baalu is the party’s treasurer. He was re-elected from Sriperumbudur and will be the DMK’s floor leader in Lok Sabha and Tiruchi Siva in the Rajya Sabha. Baalu was DMK’s leader and Kanimozhi his deputy in the last Lok Sabha.

Dayanidhi Maran, who was re-elected from the Chennai Central seat, will be DMK’s deputy leader in Lok Sabha. A Raja, who represents the Nilgiris constituency, will continue as the chief whip.