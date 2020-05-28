Karnataka bars transport from 5 states, then says it sought reduction of incoming flights

india

Updated: May 28, 2020 21:42 IST

Shortly after the Karnataka government announced Thursday that it was suspending arrivals of flights, trains and vehicles from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, MP and Rajasthan into the state to contain the spread of Covid-19, it issued a clarification that it had requested for reduction in number of incoming flights from these five states.

The government said that the request for reduction in numbers of incoming flights from the five coronavirus hotspot states for the next fortnight was ‘with the sacred intention that there may not be adequate quarantine facilities, if there is a huge turnout at a short span of time.’

The decision was announced by law minister J C Madhuswamy after a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

However, Karnataka made it clear that it would bar people coming by road from Gujarat, TN and Maharashtra from entering the state. But those who want to go to these states would be permitted, the government clarified.

These measures were announced after the state has seen a continuous spike in cases recently, mainly due to those coming from these highly infected states.

On Thursday 115 more people tested positive for Coronavirus in the state – almost all of whom had travelled from other states. who had come back or entered the state – taking the cumulative tally to 2,533 cases including 834 discharges and 47 deaths.

The government also issued a new SOP by which any person who has completed seven days of institutional quarantine and is asymptomatic can be permitted for home quarantine without a Covid test as long as the he or she undergoes medical checkup – which includes thermal screening where temperature has to be less than 37.5 degree centigrade and pulse oximetry should be greater than 94%.

All elderly (above 60 years of age) and those with co-morbidities like blood pressure and diabetes are to be clinically evaluated before shifting them to home quarantine. All such people shall mandatorily be under home quarantine and their hands stamped as well as details entered into quarantine watch app. The government has taken this measure to ease the pressure on the institutional quarantine mechanism as a large number of people are coming into the state, Madhuswamy said.