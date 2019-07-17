Karnataka crisis live updates: SC to deliver verdict on rebel MLAs today

The Supreme Court will today deliver its verdict on the pleas filed by 15 rebel legislators of the 14-month-old Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in Karnataka seeking a directive to the Assembly Speaker to decide on their resignations from the membership of the House.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi reserved its verdict after a hearing that lasted over three hours on Tuesday.

If the resignations are accepted, chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s government would be reduced to a minority in the assembly ahead of Thursday’s trust vote. The Congress maintains that the rebels will return to its fold for the confidence vote. BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa insists that government is in a minority and has asked Kumaraswamy at least twice to resign since the crisis began on July 6.

Follow live updates here:

08:51 am IST What if the resignations get accepted? If the resignations are accepted, the 15-month-old coalition would be reduced to a minority in the assembly and leave it poised on the brink of collapse in the climax of a crisis that began on July 6.





08:46 am IST CJI Ranjan Gogoi reserved its verdict on Tuesday A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi reserved its verdict at the conclusion of a hearing that went on for a little more than three hours on Tuesday.



