LIVE BLOG

Karnataka crisis live updates: SC to deliver verdict on rebel MLAs today

Karnataka political crisis live updates: The Supreme Court is likely to deliver its verdict on plea filed by 15 of the 16 rebel legislators of the Congress-Janata Dal (S) coalition govt in Karnataka.

By HT Correspondent | Jul 17, 2019 08:51 IST
highlights

The Supreme Court will today deliver its verdict on the pleas filed by 15 rebel legislators of the 14-month-old Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in Karnataka seeking a directive to the Assembly Speaker to decide on their resignations from the membership of the House.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi reserved its verdict after a hearing that lasted over three hours on Tuesday.

If the resignations are accepted, chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s government would be reduced to a minority in the assembly ahead of Thursday’s trust vote. The Congress maintains that the rebels will return to its fold for the confidence vote. BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa insists that government is in a minority and has asked Kumaraswamy at least twice to resign since the crisis began on July 6.

Follow live updates here:

08:51 am IST

What if the resignations get accepted?

If the resignations are accepted, the 15-month-old coalition would be reduced to a minority in the assembly and leave it poised on the brink of collapse in the climax of a crisis that began on July 6.

08:46 am IST

CJI Ranjan Gogoi reserved its verdict on Tuesday

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi reserved its verdict at the conclusion of a hearing that went on for a little more than three hours on Tuesday.

08:41 am IST

Supreme Court to deliver verdict today

The apex court is expected to deliver its verdict on petitions filed by 15 of the 16 rebel MLAs on Wednesday. The rebel MLAs of Congress-Janata Dal (S) coalition government in Karnataka are seeking a directive to the speaker of the state assembly to decide on their resignations from the House.

