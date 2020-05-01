Karnataka govt issues show cause notice to IAS officer for tweet on Tablighi Jamaat members

india

Updated: May 01, 2020 23:07 IST

A purported tweet in which he referred to Tablighis as “heroes” serving the country, and lashed out at their critics including those in the media has put a senior Karnataka IAS officer in trouble as the state government has sought an explanation from him for such outpourings.

According to a senior official, on April 27, the officer Mohammad Mohsin had posted a tweet which attracted the attention of the top officials in the state and also received coverage in the media for its “controversial” content.

“More than 300 Tablighi heroes are donating their plasma to serve the country in New Delhi only. What about it? Godi Media? They will not show you the works of humanity done by these heroes,” the senior official had tweeted.

According to sources, the tweet received adverse coverage and this fact was also noted by the government.

“At a time when the state government under Chief Minister Yediyurappa is leading a fight against Covid-19 by taking all sections along, it is better that officers not make remarks which are political in nature or can create disharmony,” said the senior official quoted earlier.

The state government, has therefore, issued a show cause asking the officer to explain his comments on social media.

The Tablighi Jamaat has been in the midst of a controversy during the Covid-19 outbreak as a gathering of its leaders in Delhi allegedly led to several people getting infected across the country.

The organization has, however, claimed that it is cooperating in various ways to fight the pandemic.

According to the official, Mohsin has been asked to explain in writing in within five days why his remarks should not be seen as violation of the All India Service Conduct rules.

Mohsin, who is presently posted as a secretary in the Backward Classes Welfare Department was not available for comment.