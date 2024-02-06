Karnataka man arrested for harassing, raping minor over 6 yrs

Bengaluru: The parents of a 22-year-old woman have filed a complaint against a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping and blackmailing their daughter over the course of six years, adding that the assault began when the survivor was still a minor, police said on Monday. The accused, who assaulted and extorted from the survivor using her obscene pictures and videos, was arrested on Sunday. The accused extorted ₹ 85,000 from the survivor.

Police said that around six years ago, Shivakumar Hosalli, a resident of Bidar, met the girl, then 16 years old, at a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) programme organised in Udupi.

Subsequently, Shivakumar obtained the girl’s phone number and the two started chatting. In March 2018, Shivakumar visited her house where he clicked her inappropriate pictures and videos without her knowledge.

According to the police, Shivakumar later used these pictures and videos to blackmail her and rape her multiple times. Additionally, he extorted ₹85,000 from her. Later, he sent the photos and videos to her cousin.

On January 30 this year, when the survivor visited the Ganesha Gudi temple, Shivakumar called her and blackmailed her into meeting him again. She then informed her parents who filed a complaint at Nelamangala town police station, said inspector S D Shashidhara. “We have registered a case against Shivakumar, under sections 66 E (violation of privacy), 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 D (stalking), 376(2) (rape), 506 (threatening with life) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and under sections of Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act,” added Shashidhara. “We arrested him and produced him in Nelamangala court that remanded him to judicial custody.”

In another incident, Panambur police on Sunday arrested three men, believed to be workers of the Sri Rama Sene, on charges of moral policing.