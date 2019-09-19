Karnataka seeks legal opinion on fines, Gujarat to delay helmet penalties

india

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 04:12 IST

The Karnataka government led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said it had sought legal opinion on reducing the hefty fines for traffic violations under the newly amended Motor Vehicle Act.

Addressing reporters after a meeting of the state cabinet, law minister JC Madhuswamy said: “The transport department has sought legal opinion on the matter, and I will look into this personally. By Thursday morning, we will send our opinion and we will reduce the penalty amounts in another couple of days.”

Deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi, who holds the transport portfolio, had announced earlier this week that the state government would follow the model adopted by Gujarat government that proposes to bring down the quantum of fines. Last Tuesday, Gujarat became the first BJP-ruled state to roll back the central guidelines increasing fines of motorists that came into effect from September 1.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government on Wednesday said it would delay the enforcement of new fines in cases related to riding without helmets and pollution-under control certification.

New fines for traffic rules violations, for not wearing helmet or not having done the PUC checks, will be now implemented from October 15. Till then, old norms will remain effective, it said.

“There were so many complaints about inconvenience in getting PUC certificates, helmets and other things. Considering the rush and inconvenience caused to the public, the Gujarat government has decided to delay new laws of Motor Vehicle Act(Amendment) 2019)’’, transport minister R C Faldu told reporters in Gandhinagar after a cabinet meeting.

“In another important decision taken in the Cabinet meeting, my department will issue a circular making it compulsory for all the two-wheeler dealers to give a helmet at no extra cost to all those who buy vehicles,” he added.

