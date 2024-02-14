KCR lashes out at Cong over irrigation projects in Telangana

Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao lashed out at the Revanth Reddy government for allegedly handing over the irrigation projects on Krishna river to the Centre. He said that the people of Telangana were regretting voting the Congress to power in recent elections. Former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao during at a public rally near Marriguda village in Nalgonda district. (HT photo)

“The people have disposed of a milch cow and brought a ‘he-buffalo.’ And the difference between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government and that of the Congress is clearly glaringly visible within three months,” KCR said, in his first-ever public appearance after losing power, at a public rally near Marriguda village in Nalgonda district.

He alleged that the Congress government had thrown up its hands in managing the irrigation projects and handed them over to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB). “State irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who hails from Nalgonda, speaks in such a tone that Telangana was much better during the combined Andhra Pradesh regime. If that is the case, why did hundreds of youth sacrifice their lives for a separate state and lakhs of people agitated for it?” he asked.

He said it was only after the BRS decided to organise the Nalgonda rally on Krishna river projects, the Congress government hurriedly adopted a resolution in the assembly refusing to hand over the irrigation projects to the KRMB. “It was just a half-hearted attempt,” he said.

KCR, as the former CM is commonly known, pointed out that the state which was getting uninterrupted power supply all through the day during the BRS regime has now started witnessing power cuts within days of the Congress coming to power. “Even the assembly proceedings had to be run with supply from generators. It clearly shows that the Congress rulers are useless fellows. We shall pull them up for their utter failure in giving proper power supply to the people,” he said.

The BRS president also alleged that the Congress government had miserably failed to extend financial assistance to farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. “When farmers questioned the government, a Congress minister said he would beat them with slippers. How dare he say that? If they revolt, these ministers can’t face them,” he said.

KCR said he had come all the way to Nalgonda to enlighten the people about the injustice done to them due to handing over Krishna projects to the KRMB. “It is not a political meeting. It is a fight for our legitimate rights in Krishna water,” he said, adding that he would continue to fight for the welfare of Telangana.

On the visit of the Congress leaders to the Medigadda project which is part of Kaleshwaram, KCR said the construction of irrigation projects was not a toy game. “It is a massive project with a vast network of reservoirs and canals. It is true that some pillars of a barrage have sunk for various reasons. Such things happen in gigantic projects; even in Nagarjunasagar project, there were some damages. They have to be rectified and continued, instead of being politicised,” he said.

KCR asked the Congress government to do something good for the people before criticising BRS. “ Instead of focusing on the development, the Congress government is blaming us and visiting the Medigadda project unnecessarily,” he added.