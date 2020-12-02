Kejriwal accuses Amarinder Singh of ‘low-level’ politics, says he is under pressure from ED

india

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 18:11 IST

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday lashed out at Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh for criticising him for notifying one of the three farm laws passed by Centre. The Delhi government on November 23 notified the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday lashed out at the Delhi government and accused it of “working behind the farmers’ backs”, ANI reported.

Kejriwal in response to these allegations said, “Punjab CM has made allegations against me that I’ve passed the black laws in Delhi. How can he do such low-level politics in this fragile situation? It’s not up to the state govt to implement it. Had it been so, why would farmers of the country hold talks with the Centre?”

Kejriwal asked Singh if he is accusing the Delhi CM in a bid to form a friendship with BJP. He said, “So, is it the pressure of these people that you are putting allegations against me? Are you doing it for friendship with BJP or are you under pressure as the Enforcement Directorate has filed a case against your family?”

Kejriwal defended the Delhi government’s decision to notify the farm law by saying that the state government cannot repeal them. Only, the Centre can roll back these laws since they had introduced them, he said.

More than 30 farmers’ groups have gathered at the several locations across the Delhi-Haryana border protesting against the three farm bills passed by the Centre during the monsoon session of Parliament in September. They have demanded that the Centre rollback the farm laws, claiming that the new laws will affect the procurement of grains under the minimum support price system and will pave the way for corporate farming.

The protests which began on November 25 saw clashes between Haryana police and the farmers. Haryana Police officials on November 25 fired tear gas shells and water cannons at the agitating farmers but the farmers managed to break barricades and enter New Delhi. While most farmers are protesting near the Singhu border, some farmers have continued their protests at DDA ground in Burari. On November 29, farmers groups rejected to talk with the Centre over the issues concerning the new bills and demanded that a high-level committee should listen to their grievances.