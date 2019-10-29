e-paper
Kejriwal appeals ‘with folded hands’ to Punjab, Haryana to prevent Delhi from becoming gas chamber

“I appeal to the Punjab and Haryana governments with folded hands on behalf of the residents of Delhi to take strong steps and prevent Delhi from becoming a gas chamber,” Kejriwal tweeted on Tuesday.

Press Trust of India
Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaks to media during a press conference, at the Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi.
Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia speaks to media during a press conference, at the Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

As the air quality in Delhi entered the second-worst severe category on Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed “with folded hands” to Punjab and Haryana to take concrete steps against stubble burning to prevent the national capital from becoming a “gas chamber”.

Punjab and Haryana have recorded an increase of at least 2,400 farm fires, a major contributor to the air pollution in Delhi, till October 27, according to government data.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government is taking all steps to reduce pollution.

“I appeal to the Punjab and Haryana governments with folded hands on behalf of the residents of Delhi to take strong steps and prevent Delhi from becoming a gas chamber.

“At our level, we are making all possible efforts and will continue to do so,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Later, the Delhi government said in a statement that the latest NASA images show a drastic spurt in crop residue burning in the neighbouring states. The stubble plume from north-west regions has become one of the significant factors in adversely affecting Delhi’s air quality.

“The effective stubble fire counts of Haryana and Punjab have increased from 1,654 to 2,577 during the past 24 hours, which is a matter of extreme concern for the residents of Delhi,” it stated.

On Tuesday, the north-westerly wind direction might increase stubble plume to move towards Delhi and as per SAFAR-model, the stubble share may touch this year’s peak now.

Several parts of Delhi were experiencing ‘severe” air pollution on Tuesday.

Anand Vihar was the most-polluted area with an AQI of 436 and Nehru Nagar following with an AQI of 430. An Air Quality Index between 401-500 falls into “severe” category and anything beyond that is “severe-plus emergency”.

The AQI takes into account five chief pollutants, including the PM10 and PM2.5. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern.

Delhi is going through a bad period with reference to ambient air quality after celebrating one of the cleanest Diwali in last few years, the government said.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 18:33 IST

Militants fire at CRPF troops at school in Kashmir’s Pulwama
India’s Supreme Court has been slow, says UN rights panel on J&K situation
Nawaz Sharif fighting for life after drastic drop in platelet count: Doctor
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
My invite to visit India withdrawn, claims EU member from the UK
Virat Kohli & Co to play maiden Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens: Ganguly
Madras High Court pulls up Tamil Nadu govt for toddler’s death in borewell
PM Modi meets Saudi Arabian ministers, Jordan King during Riyadh trip
