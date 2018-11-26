Kerala CPM suspends legislator accused of sexual harassment by woman

After sitting over the sexual harassment complaint of a young woman leader for more than four months, the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Monday suspended legislator from Shoranur PK Sasi from the party for six months.

The lawmaker said the party has power to punish him and he will remain a loyal worker

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DFYI), the party youth wing, leader had filed a complaint with the party six months ago accusing him of making sexual advances. When the state leadership ignored her internal complaint, she later approached party general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Later, the party constituted a two-member internal panel headed by state law minister AK Balan and PK Sreemathi MP to look into her complaint. The legislator had denied the allegations, claiming he was made a scapegoat in the raging faction feud in the party.

The National Commission for Women had also taken up the complaint on its own but the young woman leader refused to cooperate with the national commission headquartered in Delhi.

In her complaint, the woman leader said she was offered a hefty amount to settle the complaint and when she refused, a hate campaign was unleashed against her. She also said she could not enter the party office in Mannarkkad out of fear and sought the party’s protection.

Earlier, Kerala Women Commission chairperson MC Josephine said the commission can’t file a case against the legislator without receiving any complaint. Opposition Congress and BJP had criticized the commission saying it was trying to shield the accused MLA considered to be close to the official faction led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 15:24 IST