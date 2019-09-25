Kerala woman police officer tonsures head for cancer patients, earns kudos

india

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 17:16 IST

Senior civil police officer of Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district, Aparna Lavakumar is again in the limelight, this time for shaving off her head and donating her long locks to make wig for cancer patients.

Aparna may have received widespread praise for her action but she shuns publicity saying she doesn’t deserve kudos for such “small things”.

“My latest act did not deserve any notice at all. My hair will grow back in a year or two. For me real heroes are people who donate their organs for the needy. What is in a look? Your words and deeds are important than your external look,” she said.

This is not the first time that Aparna’s selfless action has received attention and commendation, ten years ago, she was hailed for donating her three gold bangles to a family which was struggling to settle a hospital bill of Rs 60,000 to get the body of their kin released. She had gone to the hospital to make the inquest report but was moved by the plight of the family. Her selfless service came to light after some hospital employees alerted newsmen.

“I used to contribute my hair regularly. But this time I thought of tonsuring completely after I came across a bald young boy, a cancer survivor. I found the boy was literally struggling to cope with his new appearance,” she said adding she personally feels that giving and sharing is life.

Widowed at a young age, Aparna brought up her two girl children--first is a post-graduate and the other is a class 10 student--on her own.

Aparna said, her tonsured head, gives her a great opportunity to experience the feelings of cancer patients and their struggle.

Her fellow officers said this was only a part of her humanitarian work and that they consider her a role model.

