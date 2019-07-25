Kerala woman who was missing for a month killed by lover: Cops

The Kerala police are on the lookout for an army man who allegedly killed his lover with the help of his friends and buried her behind his house in Amboori in Thiruvananthapurm district.

The woman’s body, more than a month-old, was exhumed by the police on Wednesday based on the information gathered from one of the accused.

Rakhimol, a 28-year-old employee of a call centre in Kochi, was in a relationship with Akhil R Nair, an Indian army soldier, for the past five years. Police said she came to know recently that Nair had got engaged with another woman. She approached her and told her about their relationship and the engagement was cancelled.

Police said when Nair came home on leave invited Rakhimol for talks to settle the issue. He took her to his under-Construction house and killed her with a help of some friends. They dug a pit and buried the body.

Rakhimol’s family members filed a missing person report last month. Police examined her call details for last two months and then zeroed in on Akhil Nair.

Two of Nair’s friends were arrested and they took police to the spot where the body was buried. Nair’s army unit has been informed about the incident.

“It was a well-planned murder and there were many attempts to mislead the investigation,” said R Sajeev, station house officer of Poovar, who is leading the probe.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 18:18 IST