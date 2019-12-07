Kolkata police arrest 19-yr-old who allegedly raped minor girl

india

Updated: Dec 07, 2019 09:56 IST

The Kolkata police said on Friday that they have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl a day before in the city’s Garden Reach area.

The accused, resident of a slum in Taratala locality and a neighbour of the victim, has been booked under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused allegedly committed the crime in the vacant second floor of a building in Taratala. The man allegedly took the girl inside a bathroom and sexually assaulted her.

The girl’s mother lodged an FIR against an unidentified accused at the Garden Reach police station on Thursday.

“The accused was identified and tracked down with local intelligence,” said a police officer. “Filing the charge sheet at the earliest is our priority.”