e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Kolkata police reach in 20 mins, foil youth’s suicide bid live on Facebook

Kolkata police reach in 20 mins, foil youth’s suicide bid live on Facebook

The youth was found on the roof of the house. His parents were at home but had no idea about what their son was upto.

india Updated: Feb 23, 2020 20:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Past midnight on Saturday, a person dialled the emergency number 100 and informed the Kolkata police that a friend of his had gone live on Facebook, and was threatening to kill himself.
Past midnight on Saturday, a person dialled the emergency number 100 and informed the Kolkata police that a friend of his had gone live on Facebook, and was threatening to kill himself.(REUTERS PHOTO.)
         

The Kolkata Police on Saturday night foiled a youth’s suicide bid after his friends alerted the police that the man in his early 20s had gone live on Facebook, looked mentally unstable and was going to kill himself.

While his friends kept him busy, trying to engage in conversations by commenting on the live video, the police tracked down his location with the help of his friends and reached his home while he was still answering friends who were trying to dissuade him.

“Past midnight on Saturday, a person dialled the emergency number 100 and informed the police that a friend of his had gone live on Facebook, and was threatening to kill himself. Sub-inspector Souvik Das of Garfa police station, with help from the police control room, managed to locate his residence and was quick enough to reach his home in about 20 minutes from receiving the information,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police’ southeast division.

The youth was found on the roof of the house. His parents were at home but had no idea about what their son was upto.

He was taken to Garfa police station, where officers spoke to him for a long time to calm him down and advised his parents to seek medical help for him.

“He seemed to be suffering from depression,” a police officer who spoke to the youth said, requesting anonymity.

The youth later deactivated all his social media accounts.

tags
top news
Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
‘Only 3 days’: BJP leader’s ultimatum to Delhi Police over Jaffrabad protest site
‘Only 3 days’: BJP leader’s ultimatum to Delhi Police over Jaffrabad protest site
‘I salute Kerala’: India’s first coronavirus patient after being cured
‘I salute Kerala’: India’s first coronavirus patient after being cured
Bhim Army-led anti-CAA protesters stopped midway to collectorate
Bhim Army-led anti-CAA protesters stopped midway to collectorate
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news