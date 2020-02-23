Kolkata police reach in 20 mins, foil youth’s suicide bid live on Facebook

india

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 20:13 IST

The Kolkata Police on Saturday night foiled a youth’s suicide bid after his friends alerted the police that the man in his early 20s had gone live on Facebook, looked mentally unstable and was going to kill himself.

While his friends kept him busy, trying to engage in conversations by commenting on the live video, the police tracked down his location with the help of his friends and reached his home while he was still answering friends who were trying to dissuade him.

“Past midnight on Saturday, a person dialled the emergency number 100 and informed the police that a friend of his had gone live on Facebook, and was threatening to kill himself. Sub-inspector Souvik Das of Garfa police station, with help from the police control room, managed to locate his residence and was quick enough to reach his home in about 20 minutes from receiving the information,” said a senior officer of Kolkata Police’ southeast division.

The youth was found on the roof of the house. His parents were at home but had no idea about what their son was upto.

He was taken to Garfa police station, where officers spoke to him for a long time to calm him down and advised his parents to seek medical help for him.

“He seemed to be suffering from depression,” a police officer who spoke to the youth said, requesting anonymity.

The youth later deactivated all his social media accounts.