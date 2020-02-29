Kota court hands death penalty to psychopathic killer who mutilated women

india

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 11:54 IST

A court in Kota Friday evening sentenced a serial murdered to death for the heinous killing and mutilation of a woman in the city nine months ago.

The man is also accused of killing three other women and mutilating two of them.

A Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Court in Kota sentenced Mohan Singh alias Mahaveer Singh (50) to death under sections 302, 201 and 392 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murdering a woman whose naked body was found in a sack in Vigyan Nagar locality of the city on May 24, 2019.

He was also fined Rs 20,000. However, rape charges could not be proved against the accused under Section 376. The victim was a labourer.

Public Prosecutor, Suresh Verma told that total 54 evidences were recorded in the case.

According to the prosecution, after failing to rape the woman, Mohan used a knife to slit her stomach and stuffed her clothes inside her and patched up the cut with metal wire. Kota police had arrested Mohan in Kunhadi area of the city on June 10, 2019. They had also seized the knife from him that he used in the crime.

POCSO Court judge Kailash Chand Mishra in a 133-page order said that the accused has become a psychopathic killer who performs heinous acts with the bodies of women after fulfilling his sexual desires.

“Accused has committed murder of three more women in the past and also escaped jail while serving life imprisonment in murder case and later committed this heinous murder case so there is no possibility of his improvement,” the judge said in his order.

His act has created fear among the women of the labour community as he has murdered them in the past for resisting his sexual advances.

“This criminal has become so dangerous that his existence in the society cannot be acceptable,” justice Mishra said in the order.

Mohan had also committed a double murder of a mother and daughter in Udhyog Nagar locality of Kota in the year 1997 in which he damaged their bodies using a beer bottle. Mohan had also raped and strangled a woman in Kota in 2003 after which he was sentenced life imprisonment. Mohan escaped from Sanganer Open Jail in 2016.

Supervising Officer in the case Amrit Duhan said the police managed to gather 54 evidences in just 30 days to strengthen the case and ensure punishment to the accused.