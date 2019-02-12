Lawyers want Rs 5,000-cr for welfare in Union budget, to hold protest across India on Tuesday

Lawyers across the country would observe a strike on Tuesday to press for their demand for allocation of Rs 5,000 crore in the Union budget for the welfare of advocates.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has called for the strike in association with the state bar councils and representatives of the various high court bar association. Lawyers will hold rallies on the premises of high courts and near governor houses across the country to voice their concerns.

According to the BCI, around 1.7 million lawyers across the country have expressed solidarity for the protest marches. They are seeking chamber facilities, accommodation with well-equipped libraries, e-libraries with internet facilities etc.

“The legal fraternity is urging the Union government to provide budgetary allocations at all-India level…,” said Bar Council of Delhi chairman KC Mittal.

Lawyers in Delhi will take part in a protest march from Patiala House Court to Jantar Mantar on Tuesday demanding budgetary allocations for the welfare of advocates. The office bearers of the Bar Council of India, Bar Council of Delhi, Supreme Court Bar Association and Delhi High Court Bar Association, among others, will participate in the protest march.

Earlier on Monday, a group of 30 lawyers, along with the president and vice-president of Supreme Court Bar Association, met law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

“The minister assured that he has already started working on the demands made by the lawyers,” said a lawyer, who was among those who met the law minister.

A law ministry official said lawyers had come to meet the minister, who heard their concerns and is considering the issues.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 09:40 IST