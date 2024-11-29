‘Legal matter between private firms and US Department of Justice’: India on Adani indictment row

India on Friday said the Narendra Modi government was not informed by the United States in advance ahead of its order indicting industrialist Gautam Adani in an alleged bribery case.



“This is a legal matter involving private firms and individuals and the US Department of Justice. There are established procedures and legal avenues in such cases which we believe would be followed. The Government of India was not informed in advance of the issue,” ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a weekly briefing.



“We haven't had any conversation also about this matter with the US government... Any request by a foreign government for the service of a summons/arrest warrant is part of mutual legal assistance. Such requests are examined on merits. We have not received any request on this case from the US side," Jaiswal said. Billionaire Gautam Adani.(Reuters file)

US authorities indict Gautam Adani

The US prosecutors on November 21 charged Gautam Adani with involvement in a plan to allegedly pay more than $250 million in bribes to government officials in India for solar energy contracts.



The Adani Group called the allegations “baseless” and vowed to seek "all possible legal recourse".



“The US Department of Justice's (US DOJ) indictment filed in a New York Court last week does not mention Gautam Adani, founder chairman of the ports-to-energy conglomerate, his nephew Sagar, or Vneet Jaain in any count related to conspiracy to violate the FCPA,” Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.



The US indictment of Adani has triggered a political storm in India with the opposition parties led by Congress cornering the Narendra Modi government.



"You think the Adanis are going to accept the charges. Which world are you living in? Obviously, he is going to deny the charges," Rahul Gandhi said outside parliament.

"The point is he has to be arrested. As we have said, hundreds of people are being arrested on tiny charges and the gentleman has been indicted in the United States for thousands of crores. He should be in jail... The government is protecting him," he added.



(With agency inputs)