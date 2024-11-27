Rahul Gandhi says Adani should be jailed: ‘You think he’d accept charges?'

Jail him, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday on billionaire Gautam Adani after the Adani group said its founder and his nephew Sagar Adani have not been charged with any violations of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), as alleged in the indictment filed by US authorities in a court in a bribery case. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks to the media at Parliament on the third day of the Winter Session, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said it is obvious that businessman Gautam Adani would not admit the allegations, adding that he should be arrested.

When hundreds of people are arrested on "tiny" charges in the country, "why is Adani not in jail?" Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, said while speaking to reporters outside Parliament on Wednesday.

The Winter Session of Parliament is currently underway.

Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani have been charged with securities fraud that involves levy of monetary penalties.

'Adani has to be arrested', says Rahul

"You think the Adanis are going to accept the charges. Which world are you living in? Obviously, he is going to deny the charges," Rahul Gandhi said when asked about the denial of charges by the Adani Group.

"The point is he has to be arrested. As we have said, hundreds of people are being arrested on tiny charges and the gentleman has been indicted in the United States for thousands of crores. He should be in jail... The government is protecting him," the former Congress chief said.

Rahil Gandhi was among the first to demand the arrest of Adani after charges of alleged bribery were made out by the US against the businessman. The Congress leader has raised the questions over the Adani Group several times in the past, including during election campaigns.

Earlier, Adani's lawyer Mukul Rohtagi said there are no specific charges against the businessman or his associates and the accusations of bribery are very general and no specifics on who gave the bribe to whom are not specified.