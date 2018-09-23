Let’s hold public debate on performances of AAP govt vs Modi govt, Kejriwal challenges Amit Shah

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kerjriwal on Sunday challenged Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah to a public debate on the performance of his Aam Aadmi Party government compared to the Narendra Modi government.

“Whatever work (prime minister) Modi has done in four years, our government has done ten times more. Modiji has taken many anti-people and wrong decisions (but) we haven’t taken even one. I extend a challenge to you. Let us debate the matter at the Ramlila ground before the people of Delhi,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Responding to certain claims/allegations made by @AmitShah in a political public meeting earlier in the day.@ArvindKejriwal challenges @BJP4India Prez Amit Shah for a public debate at Ramlila Maidan on the performance of @NarendraModi Govt vs Delhi Govt.#AKChallengesAmitShah pic.twitter.com/BgBqF1O7ve — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 23, 2018

His challenge came after Amit Shah, addressing the Poorvanchal Mahakumbh rally at the Ramlila Maidan, said: “The Narendra Modi government gave over Rs 50,000 crore to the Delhi government. But look at the promises that you (Kejriwal) made to people and tell that how many promises have been fulfilled.”

“Kejriwal’s only mantra is to speak a lie, speak it loudly, boldly and publicly,” he added, reported IANS news agency.

Kejriwal also said, in a tweet, that Delhi’s people had given the BJP only two things to manage - sanitation and police, but both were in bad shape, as “there was no cleanliness and nor could it manage the police”.

“We were give the responsibility of power, water supply, education and health. Our achievements in these are being appreciated across the world.” he said.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 18:22 IST