Let’s hold public debate on performances of AAP govt vs Modi govt, Kejriwal challenges Amit Shah

“Let us debate the matter at the Ramlila ground before the people of Delhi,” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

india Updated: Sep 23, 2018 18:22 IST
Vikas Datta
Edited by Vikas Datta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal,Amit Shah,Public debate
Arvind Kejriwal’s challenge to Amit Shah came after the BJP president said the Delhi chief minister’s only mantra was to lie “boldly and publicly”.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kerjriwal on Sunday challenged Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah to a public debate on the performance of his Aam Aadmi Party government compared to the Narendra Modi government.

“Whatever work (prime minister) Modi has done in four years, our government has done ten times more. Modiji has taken many anti-people and wrong decisions (but) we haven’t taken even one. I extend a challenge to you. Let us debate the matter at the Ramlila ground before the people of Delhi,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

His challenge came after Amit Shah, addressing the Poorvanchal Mahakumbh rally at the Ramlila Maidan, said: “The Narendra Modi government gave over Rs 50,000 crore to the Delhi government. But look at the promises that you (Kejriwal) made to people and tell that how many promises have been fulfilled.”

“Kejriwal’s only mantra is to speak a lie, speak it loudly, boldly and publicly,” he added, reported IANS news agency.

Kejriwal also said, in a tweet, that Delhi’s people had given the BJP only two things to manage - sanitation and police, but both were in bad shape, as “there was no cleanliness and nor could it manage the police”.

“We were give the responsibility of power, water supply, education and health. Our achievements in these are being appreciated across the world.” he said.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 18:22 IST

