LeT terrorist killed, soldier injured in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal

india Updated: Nov 13, 2019 04:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kulan area of the central Kashmir district in the morning following inputs about the presence of militants. (PTI File Photo)
         

A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed and an Army soldier injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday, police said.

The terrorist is identified as Khalid alias Jibran, they said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kulan area of the central Kashmir district in the morning following inputs about the presence of militants.

During the search, the hiding militants fired upon the security forces, who retaliated, according to an officer.

The Pakistan-based LeT terrorist was killed during the gunfight and the injured Army soldier was taken to a medical facility for treatment, the officer said. The operation is on and further details are awaited, the officer added.

The encounter has come a day after a terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Monday.

While one terrorist was killed on Sunday during a gunfight between security forces in Lawdara village, about 55 km from Srinagar, another was killed this morning, they said.

