e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Liquor price to be hiked in Tamil Nadu by Rs 20 from May 7

Liquor price to be hiked in Tamil Nadu by Rs 20 from May 7

The revision was being effected following a 15 percent increase in excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), an official release here said.

india Updated: May 06, 2020 14:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chennai
(File photo for representation)
         

Prices of liquor will be raised by a maximum of Rs 20 from May 7 in Tamil Nadu, where the retail outlets will open for business for the first time in over 40 days due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the state government said on Wednesday.

The revision was being effected following a 15 percent increase in excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), an official release here said.

Accordingly, the rate of a normal brand of 180 ml of IMFL will go up by Rs 10, while premium ones will see a price increase of Rs 20, it said.

The decision to hike the rates comes a day ahead of state-run TASMAC retail outlets set to reopen in Tamil Nadu, with the government giving the nod to resume sales citing Centre’s relaxation in this connection and tipplers from border districts thronging shops in Karnataka and AP on May 4.

The country had entered the third phase of the ongoing coronavirus-triggered lockdown on Monday, albeit with some relaxations, including on resuming liquor sales.

Incidentally, the Andhra Pradesh government had twice increased the liquor rates in the past two days, totally effecting a 75 percent increase to ‘discourage’ people from consumption and safeguard their health.

tags
top news
Riyaz Naikoo, top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, killed in Pulwama encounter
Riyaz Naikoo, top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, killed in Pulwama encounter
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders complete overhaul of drug regulatory system
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders complete overhaul of drug regulatory system
In letter to Mamata, BJP questions Bengal’s Covid-19 data
In letter to Mamata, BJP questions Bengal’s Covid-19 data
Arogya Setu app on privacy issue: Read full statement here
Arogya Setu app on privacy issue: Read full statement here
Post-Covid-19, the world will change. Here are 7 ways how this could happen
Post-Covid-19, the world will change. Here are 7 ways how this could happen
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
Here is how much tax you pay on petrol and diesel in India
Here is how much tax you pay on petrol and diesel in India
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper