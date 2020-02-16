e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘Little Mufflerman’ wins hearts at Kejriwal’s swearing-in at Ramlila Maidan

‘Little Mufflerman’ wins hearts at Kejriwal’s swearing-in at Ramlila Maidan

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had officially invited the little boy to be part of the ceremony when Arvind Kejriwal took oath for the third time as chief minister of Delhi.

india Updated: Feb 16, 2020 18:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AAP’s Twitter handle had shared the image of the little boy dressed up as Delhi CM Kejriwal on counting day, with an Aam Aadmi Party cap bearing the party’s symbol, a v-neck maroon sweater and a muffler wrapped around his head.
AAP’s Twitter handle had shared the image of the little boy dressed up as Delhi CM Kejriwal on counting day, with an Aam Aadmi Party cap bearing the party’s symbol, a v-neck maroon sweater and a muffler wrapped around his head.(VIPIN KUMAR/HT PHOTO.)
         

‘Little Mufflerman’ Aavyan Tomar, the toddler dressed as Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose images went viral on the day votes for the Delhi Assembly polls 2020 were counted, was one of the special guests at the swearing-in ceremony held at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had officially invited the little boy to be part of the ceremony when Arvind Kejriwal took oath for the third time as chief minister of Delhi.

AAP’s Twitter handle had shared the image of the little boy dressed up as CM Kejriwal on counting day, with an Aam Aadmi Party cap bearing the party’s symbol, a v-neck maroon sweater and a muffler wrapped around his head. The boy also sported spectacles similar to the AAP chief’s and a fake mustache to complete the look.

On February 11, the Aam Aadmi Party had made a clean sweep in the Delhi Assembly, winning 62 seats in the 70-member Assembly. The BJP came in second with just 8 seats and the Congress party failed to win any seat with most of their candidates losing their security deposits.

“It was his mother’s idea to dress him up like Arvind Kejriwal. At this age, he can just copy his attire but as he grows older, we shall try to ensure that he becomes an honest and hard working person like Arvind Kejriwal. We all like Kejriwal Sir and his policies,” the boy’s father said.

At the swearing-in ceremony, ‘Little Mufflerman’ could be seen posing with AAP’s newly elected lawmaker Raghav Chadha for a selfie. He also obliged other guests in the front row who wanted a photo opportunity with him. Several guests including party lawmaker Bhagwant Mann were seen shaking hands with the little boy.

Apart from Arvind Kejriwal, six other party leaders were sworn in as part of his Cabinet on Sunday. The Delhi chief minister retained all the six ministers who were part of his government in the previous term—Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Gopal Rai, Rajendra Gautam and Kailash Gehlot.

tags
top news
406 Indians back from China test negative for coronavirus, to be sent home
406 Indians back from China test negative for coronavirus, to be sent home
‘Free from burden of paperwork’: PM Modi shares his vision on Varanasi trip
‘Free from burden of paperwork’: PM Modi shares his vision on Varanasi trip
Want to work with Centre for smooth governance in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
Want to work with Centre for smooth governance in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
India to send medical supplies to China to combat coronavirus: Indian envoy
India to send medical supplies to China to combat coronavirus: Indian envoy
‘Should I quit?’: When ex-PM Manmohan Singh asked Montek Singh Alhuwalia
‘Should I quit?’: When ex-PM Manmohan Singh asked Montek Singh Alhuwalia
WhatsApp’s top privacy, security features its 2 billion users must know
WhatsApp’s top privacy, security features its 2 billion users must know
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Sourav Ganguly
India to play day-night Test in Australia: Sourav Ganguly
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news