‘Little Mufflerman’ wins hearts at Kejriwal’s swearing-in at Ramlila Maidan

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 18:24 IST

‘Little Mufflerman’ Aavyan Tomar, the toddler dressed as Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose images went viral on the day votes for the Delhi Assembly polls 2020 were counted, was one of the special guests at the swearing-in ceremony held at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had officially invited the little boy to be part of the ceremony when Arvind Kejriwal took oath for the third time as chief minister of Delhi.

AAP’s Twitter handle had shared the image of the little boy dressed up as CM Kejriwal on counting day, with an Aam Aadmi Party cap bearing the party’s symbol, a v-neck maroon sweater and a muffler wrapped around his head. The boy also sported spectacles similar to the AAP chief’s and a fake mustache to complete the look.

On February 11, the Aam Aadmi Party had made a clean sweep in the Delhi Assembly, winning 62 seats in the 70-member Assembly. The BJP came in second with just 8 seats and the Congress party failed to win any seat with most of their candidates losing their security deposits.

“It was his mother’s idea to dress him up like Arvind Kejriwal. At this age, he can just copy his attire but as he grows older, we shall try to ensure that he becomes an honest and hard working person like Arvind Kejriwal. We all like Kejriwal Sir and his policies,” the boy’s father said.

At the swearing-in ceremony, ‘Little Mufflerman’ could be seen posing with AAP’s newly elected lawmaker Raghav Chadha for a selfie. He also obliged other guests in the front row who wanted a photo opportunity with him. Several guests including party lawmaker Bhagwant Mann were seen shaking hands with the little boy.

Apart from Arvind Kejriwal, six other party leaders were sworn in as part of his Cabinet on Sunday. The Delhi chief minister retained all the six ministers who were part of his government in the previous term—Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Gopal Rai, Rajendra Gautam and Kailash Gehlot.