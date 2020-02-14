Lobby advocating for privatisation of PSUs, alleges Power minister RK Singh

india

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 04:43 IST

Union power minister RK Singh on Thursday alleged that a lobby continuously campaigned against public sector units ( PSUs) and advocated their privatisation. Singh started off by taking aim at the power sector -- he was speaking at the inaugural session of the National Thermal Power Corporation’s (NTPC) Indian Power Station (IPS) 2020 conference in Raipur -- but he soon expanded the scope of his remarks.

On Air India, for instance, he said that while he would not speak about its proposed privatisation, he largely encounters state-owned airlines when he travels overseas.

The NDA government hopes to raise around Rs 2.1 lakh crore in fiscal 2020-21 by divesting all or part of its stakes in some state-owned companies. It has already started the process of selling its entire stake in Air India after an earlier effort to sell a majority stake in the state-owned airline failed. Much of the Singh’s talk was focused on the pioneering role the public sector played in building India’s industrial base , however, he lashed out at what he termed the lobby that keeps “speaking out against PSUs”.

Senior Congress leader and spokesperson RP Singh said : “ His government is privatising everything...”.