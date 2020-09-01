e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Lok Janshakti Party to contest all 70 seats in 2022 Uttarakhand assembly polls

Lok Janshakti Party to contest all 70 seats in 2022 Uttarakhand assembly polls

The LJP has formed a core team that will look into the formation of all district and assembly-level segments in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state

india Updated: Sep 01, 2020 16:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The party has decided to contest on all 70 seats in 2022 assembly polls in the hill state.
The party has decided to contest on all 70 seats in 2022 assembly polls in the hill state.(HT Photo)
         

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), whose footprints are largely restricted to poll-bound Bihar, appears to have taken a cue from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and now seeks to make inroads into Uttarakhand.

The party has decided to contest on all 70 seats in 2022 assembly polls in the hill state.

The LJP has formed a core team that will look into the formation of all district and assembly-level segments in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state.

The LJP is a BJP ally in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

Kedarnath Pundit, who heads the LJP in Uttarakhand, said the party is seriously considering making inroads into the hill state politics, as it seeks to emerge as an alternative to both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

“We are focusing on getting as many new members as possible in each one of the 70 assembly segments. Priority in ticket allocation will be given to those candidates, who get maximum members for the party in their respective constituencies. Besides our traditional vote bank of backward and minority community, we are focussing on hilly areas and rural cluster voters in the state,” said Pundit.

Soon, a delegation of the party leaders will meet state chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and submit him a memorandum regarding local issues being faced by the public.

“We want to play the role of a pro-active and constructive Opposition party. Issues related to both Kumaon and Garhwal regions will be effectively raised by our party in the coming days,” said Raghunath Kumar, state general secretary, LJP.

Kumar said that the LJP would not enter any alliance with regional outfits such as the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD) because the latter failed to realise the aspirations of the public.

It would not be a politically expedient move to forge a tie-up with the UKD, he added.

tags
top news
The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
Situation critical in Ladakh after PLA aggression in Chushul
Situation critical in Ladakh after PLA aggression in Chushul
Nation bids tearful adieu to Pranab Mukherjee
Nation bids tearful adieu to Pranab Mukherjee
Telecoms get 10 years to repay AGR dues: 10 things to know about the case
Telecoms get 10 years to repay AGR dues: 10 things to know about the case
Xi’s call for bolstering defences in Tibet ‘unrealistic’: Lobsang Sangay
Xi’s call for bolstering defences in Tibet ‘unrealistic’: Lobsang Sangay
Petrol rate hiked by Rs 1.65 a litre in a fortnight, no change in diesel prices
Petrol rate hiked by Rs 1.65 a litre in a fortnight, no change in diesel prices
JEE Mains 2020: What students across India said after the exams
JEE Mains 2020: What students across India said after the exams
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyJEE main 2020Unlock 4

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In