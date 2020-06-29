e-paper
Lok Nayak doctor, Hindu Rao ward boy die of Covid-19

fficials said the doctor, an anaesthesia specialist was posted in the ICU ward of Lok Nayak Hospital.

india Updated: Jun 29, 2020 09:14 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi, Delhi
Lok Nayak Hospital is a dedicated Covid-19 facility under the Delhi government.
Lok Nayak Hospital is a dedicated Covid-19 facility under the Delhi government.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

A doctor of the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital died of Covid-19 in the intensive care unit of a private dedicated coronavirus facility on Sunday, hospital officials said. The doctor, a consultant anaesthesiologist, died in the morning, they added.

Lok Nayak Hospital is a dedicated Covid-19 facility under the Delhi government.

The officials said the doctor died in Max Smart, a dedicated Covid-19 facility in Saket.

A 53-year-old ward boy deployed at Hindu Rao Hospital also died Covid-19 on Sunday afternoon. He was suffering from diabetes and hypertension and was admitted to the hospital on June 26 while he tested positive on Saturday. The deceased had last attended duties on June 19.

