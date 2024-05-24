Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: ‘BJP faced backlash for my arrest,’ says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Following the completion of voting in five phases of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20, attention now shifts to the sixth phase scheduled for May 25. This phase encompasses 58 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 8 states and Union Territories. Bihar (8 seats), Haryana (all 10 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat), Jharkhand (4 seats), Delhi (all 7 seats), Odisha (6 seats), Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), and West Bengal (8 seats) will go for voting....Read More
The Election Commission of India (ECI) said that a total of 889 candidates contesting from these eight States and Union Territories. Additionally, the national capital, with its seven parliamentary seats, is gearing up for polling. Vote counting is slated for June 4.
Latest election highlights
- Two FIRs were lodged following the discovery of posters advocating for the boycott of the Lok Sabha elections across Delhi University's campus on Thursday, news agency ANI reported citing police.
- Sanjay Sehrawat, DCP of the Election Cell in Delhi Police, announced on Thursday that 33,000 Delhi Police officers, 51 paramilitary companies, and 17,500 Home Guards from Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh will be stationed in the national capital for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on May 25, during the sixth phase.
- Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi urged Delhi voters on Thursday to ensure victory for both party candidates and those from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a partner of the INDIA bloc. She emphasized the significance of these elections in safeguarding democracy and the Constitution.
- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tejasvi Surya expressed confidence on Thursday, predicting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would secure a third term. Surya also claimed that Uttar Pradesh had witnessed 100 per cent voting in favour of the BJP across all phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
Lok Sabha election 2024 polling schedule
Phase 1: April 19 (voting done)
Phase 2: April 26 (voting done)
Phase 3: May 7 (voting done)
Phase 4: May 13 (voting done)
Phase 5: May 20 (voting done)
Phase 6: May 25
Phase 7: June 1
Counting of votes: June 4
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: J&K BJP general secretary says ‘Cross-border terrorism almost ended in last 10 years’
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Ahead of voting tomorrow, Ashok Koul, the BJP General Secretary for Jammu and Kashmir, said, “Over the past decade of our government's tenure, incidents of cross-border terrorism and firing have almost ended. The residents living near the borders have not found the need to utilise the government-provided bunkers. Pakistan appears to be facing internal divisions. I believe that we may not need to take any proactive measures, as the people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) might themselves express a desire to merge with us. In such a scenario, our government would warmly welcome their decision.”
The constituency of Anantnag-Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled for polls on tomorrow.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: BJP's Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut offers prayers at Bijli Mahadev Temple in Kullu
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: BJP will sweep all 21 Lok Sabha Seats and Odisha Assembly, says Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Expressing confidence in the BJP's prospects, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that his party is poised to surprise the ruling BJD in Odisha. He said that the BJP “will not only secure victory in all 21 Lok Sabha seats but will also usher in a change of leadership.”
In an interview with ANI, the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Sambhalpur said, “Odisha is yearning for change. I firmly believe that the BJP will not only triumph in all 21 Lok Sabha constituencies but will also form the next government in the state. This will mark our first-ever government in Odisha. After more than two decades in power, the ruling BJD has fallen short in meeting the expectations of the people.”
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: ‘BJP faced backlash for arresting me,’ says Arvind Kejriwal
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal, in response to a question regarding the impact of his return from jail (on interim bail) on his party's election campaign, said, “They (BJP) faced backlash for arresting me after the announcement of elections. They had anticipated that my absence would adversely affect our (AAP's) campaign, lead to disintegration within our party, and ultimately result in the government's downfall. However, the opposite occurred; the party became more cohesive, our workers became more enthusiastic, and the public became increasingly incensed. We are now hearing widespread sentiments of 'dictatorship', and a determination from the people to vote against it.”
(PTI)
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Tripura CM's roadshow in Kolkata stopped by police
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Following the alleged halt of a roadshow he led for the BJP's South Kolkata candidate, Debashree Chowdhury, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha criticised the situation, accusing the state of descending into ‘jungle raj’.
Addressing ANI after the purported interruption of the roadshow, the Tripura CM said, “The police stopped our roadshow saying that we did not have the permission to go ahead. We had only just started the roadshow after taking all necessary permission and clearances from the authorities. This just goes to show that jungle raj is prevailing in Bengal. Can't Opposition leaders hold election campaigns here?”
Reports also emerged of clashes between BJP supporters and Kolkata Police personnel during the alleged halt of the roadshow featuring Tripura CM Manik Saha in the city.
A video clip of the incident depicted BJP supporters purportedly pushing a barricade set up by the police amidst the roadshow.
(ANI)
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: 58 constituencies across 6 states, 2 UTs gear up for Phase 6 tomorrow
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: In the upcoming phase, 58 Lok Sabha constituencies spanning 8 states and union territories are set to hold elections. The states and UTs included in the sixth phase are Bihar (8), Haryana (10), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (4), NCT of Delhi (7), Odisha (6), Uttar Pradesh (14), and West Bengal (8).
Scheduled for May 25, the sixth phase of the 18th general Lok Sabha elections will see voting commence at 7 am and conclude at pm.