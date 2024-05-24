Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: ‘BJP faced backlash for my arrest,’ says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a meeting with lawyers, in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Following the completion of voting in five phases of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20, attention now shifts to the sixth phase scheduled for May 25. This phase encompasses 58 Lok Sabha constituencies spread across 8 states and Union Territories. Bihar (8 seats), Haryana (all 10 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat), Jharkhand (4 seats), Delhi (all 7 seats), Odisha (6 seats), Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), and West Bengal (8 seats) will go for voting....Read More

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said that a total of 889 candidates contesting from these eight States and Union Territories. Additionally, the national capital, with its seven parliamentary seats, is gearing up for polling. Vote counting is slated for June 4.

Latest election highlights

- Two FIRs were lodged following the discovery of posters advocating for the boycott of the Lok Sabha elections across Delhi University's campus on Thursday, news agency ANI reported citing police.

- Sanjay Sehrawat, DCP of the Election Cell in Delhi Police, announced on Thursday that 33,000 Delhi Police officers, 51 paramilitary companies, and 17,500 Home Guards from Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh will be stationed in the national capital for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on May 25, during the sixth phase.

- Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi urged Delhi voters on Thursday to ensure victory for both party candidates and those from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a partner of the INDIA bloc. She emphasized the significance of these elections in safeguarding democracy and the Constitution.

- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tejasvi Surya expressed confidence on Thursday, predicting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would secure a third term. Surya also claimed that Uttar Pradesh had witnessed 100 per cent voting in favour of the BJP across all phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha election 2024 polling schedule

Phase 1: April 19 (voting done)

Phase 2: April 26 (voting done)

Phase 3: May 7 (voting done)

Phase 4: May 13 (voting done)

Phase 5: May 20 (voting done)

Phase 6: May 25

Phase 7: June 1

Counting of votes: June 4