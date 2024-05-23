 Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 6: Full list of states/constituencies voting on May 25 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 6: Full list of states/constituencies voting on May 25

ByHT News Desk
May 23, 2024 03:21 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election Phase 6: A total of 58 constituencies across India will go to election, including all seven parliamentary seats in the national capital.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 6: Following five voting phases for the ongoing general elections, the sixth phase is scheduled for Saturday, May 25. In this phase, 58 constituencies across six states and two Union Territories will be up for election, including all seven parliamentary seats in the national capital.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 6: Bihar (8 seats), Haryana (all 10 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat), Jharkhand (4 seats), Delhi (all 7 seats), Odisha (6 seats), Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), and West Bengal (8 seats) will go for polls on May 25.(HT/Pramod Tambe)
The states and Union Territories participating in Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha elections are: Bihar (8 seats), Haryana (all 10 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat), Jharkhand (4 seats), Delhi (all 7 seats), Odisha (6 seats), Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), and West Bengal (8 seats).

Full coverage of Lok Sabha Election 2024

In this phase, 889 candidates will contest, including 20 candidates, for the rescheduled poll in the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency (PC) of Jammu and Kashmir. Last month, the Election Commission of India (ECI) revised the polling date for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat from May 7 to May 25 due to logistical, communication, and natural barriers related to connectivity.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 6: Full list of constituencies

State/UTConstituencies
DelhiChandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi
HaryanaAmbala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, Faridabad
Uttar PradeshSultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domriyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Bhadohi
West BengalTamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur
JharkhandGiridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Jamshedpur
BiharValmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj (SC), Siwan, Maharajganj
Jammu & KashmirAnantnag-Rajouri
OdishaBhubaneswar, Puri, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar (SC), Cuttack, Sambalpur

The last date for filing nominations for Phase 6 in all seven states and Union Territories (excluding the rescheduled poll in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency of Jammu and Kashmir) was May 6.

“After scrutinising all nominations filed, 900 were found to be valid. In the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, a total of 28 nominations were filed in Phase 3, with 21 being valid,” the Election Commission stated.

In Phase 6, Uttar Pradesh received the highest number of nomination forms, 470 from 14 parliamentary constituencies, followed by Haryana, with 370 nominations from 10 constituencies.

The poll body further noted that the average number of contesting candidates per parliamentary constituency in this phase is 15.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases until June 1, with polling for five phases already completed. The vote counting is scheduled for June 4.

