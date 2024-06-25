Lok Sabha Speaker election: What Rahul Gandhi said on supporting NDA candidate

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the Opposition's INDIA bloc will support the BJP-led NDA government's choice of Lok Sabha Speaker if they give the deputy Speaker's post to the INDIA bloc. Follow Lok Sabha proceeding live coverage Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

Rahul Gandhi informed that defence minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh spoke to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, seeking consensus between the government and the Opposition. However, he said, Singh hasn't yet responded to the Opposition's demand for the deputy Speaker's post.

“The prime minister said that the Opposition should cooperate with the government constructively. The opposition has clearly stated that they will support the Speaker, however, the convention is that the Opposition should get the deputy Speaker post…Rajnath Singh called Mallikarjun Kharge, seeking support for the Speaker. He is yet to return a call to Kharge ji…PM Modi is saying there should be constructive cooperation, and now our leader is being insulted,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader further hit out at PM Modi, saying that their “intention is not clear”.

“…PM Modi does not want any constructive cooperation…We have said that if the convention is followed, we will give full support in the election of the Speaker,” he added.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav supported Gandhi's comment, saying his party's opinion is also the same.

“Everything will be out soon…The demand of the Opposition was that the deputy speaker (of the Lok Sabha) should be of the Opposition,” he said.

The nomination process for the Lok Sabha Speaker and deputy speaker will be held on Tuesday, and the election will be conducted on Wednesday, June 26. There is a speculation that Om Birla, who was the Speaker in the 17th Lok Sabha, may be nominated for the post again.

Earlier on Monday, several opposition leaders staged a protest by holding copies of the Constitution outside the Parliament over the appointment of BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab as pro-tem Speaker. According to the Congress party, Mahtab's appointment by the BJP deviated from the traditional practice of appointing a senior member, adding that it is an “established tradition” in the Lok Sabha that the senior-most MP becomes the pro-tem Speaker. The grand old party also alleged that the eight-term member K Suresh, a Dalit leader, was overlooked for the temporary post.