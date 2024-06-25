Lok Sabha session live updates: 281 remaining elected MPs to take oath today
Lok Sabha session live updates: On the opening day of the 18th Lok Sabha session, 262 newly elected MPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took the oath. The remaining 281 new MPs will take their oaths on Tuesday, with the election for the Speaker's post scheduled for Wednesday. Meanwhile, the opposition staged a protest march inside the Parliament complex during which MPs from the INDIA bloc raised slogans about “saving democracy” and displayed copies of the Constitution. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Samajwadi leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav were part of the protest....Read More
The Lok Sabha showcased linguistic diversity on Monday, as the newly-elected MPs took their oaths in English and various Indian languages, including Sanskrit, Hindi, Dogri, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, and Odia.
Key Highlights from Day 1
- The 18th Lok Sabha's first day started contentiously on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge clashing over the 1975 Emergency and emphasising the “need to safeguard democracy.”
- In his traditional remarks before the session, Modi highlighted the public's desire for a responsible opposition, vowing that his government would aim to include everyone and foster consensus.
- Congress member K Suresh, an eight-time MP and a strong contender for the Protem Speaker's post, along with DMK MP T R Baalu and TMC's Sudip Bandyopadhyay, did not take their oaths when called to join the panel of chairpersons assisting the Protem Speaker. Suresh later took his oath.
- NK Premachandran, an MP from the Revolutionary Socialist Party, announced that the INDIA bloc would nominate candidates for the Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker elections amidst disagreements over Bhartruhari Mahtab's appointment as pro-tem speaker.
- Leaders of the BJP-led NDA criticised opposition MPs for their “Save Constitution” march to Parliament, suggesting that with the elections concluded, the focus should now shift to national progress rather than political disputes.
- During the brief parliamentary session, the Opposition plans to challenge the government on several issues, including “unemployment, inflation, and economic inequality.”
Lok Sabha events scheduled ahead
The elections for the appointment of the new Lok Sabha Speaker will take place on June 26
President Droupadi Murmu will address the joint sitting of both houses on June 27, after which the two houses will discuss and pass the motion of thanks on her address. Modi will reply to the discussion in both houses next week.
What's the relevance of ‘Emergency period’ now?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his pre-Parliament speech, criticised the Congress over the ‘Emergency period,’ referring to it as a “black spot” on democracy when the Constitution was “discarded”.
On June 25, 1975, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, a Congress leader, declared Emergency in India, which led to the suspension of civil liberties, imprisonment of opposition leaders and dissidents, and enforcement of press censorship. The anniversary of the 1975-77 Emergency falls on Tuesday.
Lok Sabha session live updates: ‘50 years for Emergency period’
Lok Sabha session live updates: On Monday, the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the ‘Emergency period’ during the rule of former PM Indira Gandhi, stating that the new generation of India will never forget that time when the country was turned into a prison. He added that they will resolve to uphold a vibrant democracy so that no one will dare to do such a thing in India again.
On June 25, 1975, the then Prime Minister and Congress leader Indira Gandhi, imposed an Emergency in the country, suspending civil liberties, imprisoning opposition leaders and dissidents, and enforcing press censorship.
Countering PM Modi's remark, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X, “You are reminding us of the 50-year-old Emergency, but have forgotten the last 10 years of Undeclared Emergency, which was ended by the people.”
Lok Sabha session live updates: President Murmu hosts dinner for PM Modi-led Union Council of Ministers
Lok Sabha session live updates: President Droupadi Murmu hosted a dinner at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday for the Union Council of Ministers, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his spouse were also present at the dinner.
“President Droupadi Murmu hosted a dinner in honour of the Union Council of Ministers, led by Prime Minister @narendramodi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the president's office said in a post on X.
Lok Sabha session live updates: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi lists 10 issues during 1st 15 days of Modi-govt
Lok Sabha session live updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the central government, highlighting 10 issues that transpired within the first 15 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration. Gandhi raised concerns about purported NEET irregularities, the UGC NET paper leak, a West Bengal train accident, water scarcity, etc.
Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi alleged that PM Modi is busy in saving his government and said, “First 15 days of NDA! 1. Horrific train accident; 2. Terrorist attacks in Kashmir 3. The plight of passengers in trains 4. NEET scam; 5. NEET PG cancelled 6. UGC NET paper leak 7. Milk, pulses, gas, tolls and expensive 8. Forests blazing with fire; 9. Water crisis; 10. Deaths due to lack of arrangements during the heat wave.”
Lok Sabha session live updates: 262 newly elected MPs sworn in on opening day
Lok Sabha session live updates: The inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced on a contentious tone on Monday, marked by heated exchanges between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge regarding the imposition of Emergency in 1975, alongside fervent calls to “safeguard democracy.”
During the opening proceedings, 262 newly elected MPs, including PM Modi, took their oaths of office.