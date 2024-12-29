Madras HC orders SIT probe in TN varsity case

The Madras high court on Saturday highlighted lapses in the probe in the case of sexual assault of a 19-year-old Anna University student and directed that a special investigation team (SIT) comprising three women IPS officers be constituted to take over the probe. SFI and AIDWA members protested outside Anna University over a student’s alleged assault in Chennai on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO)

Also Read: Madras HC takes up Anna varsity assault

A bench of justices SM Subramaniam and V Lakshminarayan also directed the state government to pay the survivor a compensation of ₹25 lakh for the lapse on the part of police for publishing the first information report (FIR) in the case which included her details on its website.

It took serious note of the police’s “victim blaming” the student in the FIR. “Have you read the FIR? It is an example of victim blaming,” the bench told advocate general PS Raman during the hearing. “The deplorable language of the FIR paves the way for victim blaming. It is shocking,” the court said in its order as it heard a plea for transferring the probe into the matter to the CBI.

The second-year student was allegedly sexually molested by 37-year-old roadside vendor Gnanasekaran in the campus on December 23. She filed a police complaint on December 24 at the Kotturpuram All Women’s Police Station. Chennai Police, a day later, arrested the accused.

The incident sparked outrage in the state with the opposition targeting the government. The court took suo motu cognisance of the matter.

On Saturday, the bench further directed the university to not charge any fees from the woman, noting that the survivor’s studies should not be affected.

The bench also took exception to how the FIR was leaked, revealing the student’s identity and personal details. “It has led to more mental agony for her,” the bench noted.

The high court has directed police to provide protection to the survivor and her family.

In light of the case, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, who is the chancellor of Anna University, directed the university officials on Saturday to ensure the safety and security of students on the campus.