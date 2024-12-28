Madras HC takes up Anna varsity assault

The Madras high court on Friday took suo motu cognisance of the case in which a 19-year-old student was sexually assaulted inside the Anna University campus in Chennai earlier this week. Protestors outside Anna University over a student’s alleged assault in Chennai on Wednesday.

A division bench of justices SM Subramaniam and V Lakshminarayanan questioned how the FIR in the case was leaked.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions seeking directions related to the investigation of the case. One of the petitioners is advocate Jayaprakash, who is also a member of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The bench had directed the home secretary, the director general of police (DGP) and the Anna University to respond to the petition by 2.15pm. However, after the bench reconvened, they did not pass any orders awaiting procedural orders from the chief justice.

The court questioned Chennai police over the leak of the FIR which revealed the survivor’s identity.

“You can upload the FIR but you are supposed to redact identity details. You give us an answer. The damage caused to the victim and her family can’t be taken back by you. Tell us by tomorrow morning,” the court said according to Bar and Bench. The court adjourned the hearing to Saturday.

“And who is responsible for the victim’s family and what they are going through..The parents of all students will be afraid now to approach the police. We are concerned about that too and we want to request all students to come forward and tell us if they know anything more,” the justices said. “And what about the lapses on part of Anna University? Even the police required your permission to enter your campus but a miscreant was allowed to roam freely in your campus.”

Advocate General (AG) PS Raman informed the court that the state will file a status report.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) also took suo motu cognisance of the case on Thursday, highlighting that the accused is a habitual offender.

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar directed the Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal to ensure free medical care and protection for the victim, and to add Section 71 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, to the FIR for stricter punishment and take action against police officers for publicly revealing the survivor’s identity.

On December 23 around 8pm, the second-year student was speaking to her male friend behind a building when the accused, a 37-year-old hawker, threatened them. He first assaulted the male student and then sexually molested the survivor. She filed a police complaint on December 24 at the Kotturpuram All Women’s Police Station.

“The victim called on 100 (police helpline) and our police went to the University and arrested the accused on December 25,” A Arun, commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation told reporters on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Gnanasekaran, sells biryani in Kottur, a neighbourhood near the University.

“There are 20 cases filed against the accused. He has been convicted in six of them,” the city commissioner said. “All of them are petty crimes like theft and house breaking. There are no cases of sexual assault against him. We have not received such complaints so far.”

The survivor had said in her complaint that the she and her friend were recorded by the accused, who was allegedly hiding nearby. He then threatened to leak the video and also send it to her father and college authorities.

The case has been a political setback for the ruling DMK with the AIADMK and BJP accusing the state government over deteriorating law and order. Multiple protests have been held outside the campus since December 25.