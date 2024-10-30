Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Madras HC restores DA case against former CM

ByDivya Chandrababu
Oct 30, 2024 07:06 AM IST

The Madras High Court has reopened a 2012 disproportionate assets case against former CM O. Panneerselvam, restoring the trial against him and others.

Twelve years after being discharged in a disproportionate assets case, the Madras high court has reopened the case against former chief minister and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS).

Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam (ANI)
Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam (ANI)

Justice Anand Venkatesh on Tuesday set aside an order of a lower court (Chief Judicial Magistrate Sivaganga) discharging OPS and seven of his family members in December 2012. Two of the accused, including OPS’ wife P Vijayalakshmi, have died since then, for which the procedure against them would be abated. Justice Venkatesh has restored the trial against OPS and the remaining accused.

Meanwhile, the jurisdictional court has changed to Madurai district’s Special Court for Trial of MP and MLA Cases. So, the court ordered the records to be transferred from Sivaganga to Madurai before November 27. Following this, the Madurai court can issue summons to the surviving six accused, including OPS, his son OP Ravindranath and brother O Raja.

The order is part of the revision cases, which justice Venkatesh had taken up suo motu against either the discharge or acquittal of six heavyweight politicians of the DMK and AIADMK. The accused had been booked for graft by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

The DVAC under the DMK regime had registered a case against OPS for accumulating wealth amounting to 1.7 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income between 2001 and 2001 when he was the revenue minister. In 2012, the AIADMK came back to power and the DVAC closed the case and OPS was discharged by the Sivaganga court. Justice Venkatesh last year said that he believed that the discharge of OPS in 2012 set the pattern for the discharge of elected representatives every time the regime changed between the DMK and AIADMK.

OPS had moved the Supreme Court against the high court taking up the revision case against him, which the top court dismissed earlier in March. The suo motu initiated against DMK minister K Ponmudi last August against his discharge in a disproportionate assets case is the first in a series of such action taken by justice Venkatesh. Subsequently, he also initiated suo motu action against ministers Thangam Thennarasu (finance) and KKSSR Ramachandran (revenue and disaster), OPS, I Periyasamy (rural development minister) and former AIADMK minister B Valarmathi.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //