 Magnitude 3.8 earthquake hits Haryana’s Jhajjar, tremors felt in Delhi | india news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 09, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Magnitude 3.8 earthquake hits Haryana’s Jhajjar, tremors felt in Delhi

The quake occurred at 4.37 pm at a depth of 10 km on Sunday.

india Updated: Sep 09, 2018 19:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
earthquake,Earthquake in Delhi,Earthquake in Haryana
(Representative image)

A medium-intensity earthquake hit Haryana’s Jhajjar district and its tremors were also felt in the national capital on Sunday, the National Centre For Seismology said.

The quake occurred at 4.37 pm at a depth of 10 km and had a magnitude of 3.8, it said.

It occurred in Jhajjar district and the tremors were also felt in the national capital, the NCS added.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 19:18 IST

tags

more from india