Magnitude 3.8 earthquake hits Haryana’s Jhajjar, tremors felt in Delhi

A medium-intensity earthquake hit Haryana’s Jhajjar district and its tremors were also felt in the national capital on Sunday, the National Centre For Seismology said.

The quake occurred at 4.37 pm at a depth of 10 km and had a magnitude of 3.8, it said.

It occurred in Jhajjar district and the tremors were also felt in the national capital, the NCS added.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 19:18 IST