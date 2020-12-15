e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Maharashtra House panel to decide on Arnab and Kangana by 2nd week of February

Maharashtra House panel to decide on Arnab and Kangana by 2nd week of February

Many BJP leaders opposed, saying Goswami and Ranaut didn’t fit in the rules enacted for breach of privilege motion.

india Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 13:41 IST
Faisal Malik | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Faisal Malik | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has been accused of breach of privilege for alleged insults hurled at Maharashtra CM.
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has been accused of breach of privilege for alleged insults hurled at Maharashtra CM. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

Maharashtra assembly has given about two months’ extension to the privilege committee to decide if Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut are guilty of breach of privilege. If found guilty, they can both face punishment, ranging from a warning to imprisonment. The panel will also ask them to state their side before taking any decision.

Ranaut is accused of “defaming Mumbai” after she likened Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and stated that she feared living in the city. Similar motion was initiated against Goswami for his alleged derogatory remarks against State chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

On the second day of the State legislature’s ongoing session on Tuesday, Shiv Sena legislator Deepak Kesarkar, who heads the Assembly’s privileges committee, sought time till the last day of the budget session, likely to start in the second week of February. The request was approved by the lower house.

Also Read: Shiv Sena’s Pratap Sarnaik moves breach of privilege motion over Kangana Ranaut’s tweet

However, many BJP leaders opposed the motion, saying Goswami and Ranaut didn’t fit in the rules enacted for breach of privilege motion. Speaker Nana Patole, however, felt that the matter concerning the insult of the chief minister of the state should be taken seriously. The proposal for extension was passed in the assembly by voice vote.

tags
top news
No winter session of Parliament due to Covid-19, says govt to Cong demand
No winter session of Parliament due to Covid-19, says govt to Cong demand
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Mukesh Ambani
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Mukesh Ambani
Maharashtra House panel to decide on Arnab and Kangana by 2nd week of February
Maharashtra House panel to decide on Arnab and Kangana by 2nd week of February
Aam Aadmi Party will fight Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022, says Arvind Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party will fight Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022, says Arvind Kejriwal
AIIMS nurses’ union strike enters day 2
AIIMS nurses’ union strike enters day 2
Two Punjab farmers killed in road accident on Delhi-Chandigarh highway
Two Punjab farmers killed in road accident on Delhi-Chandigarh highway
Boko Haram claims kidnapping of hundreds of Nigerian students
Boko Haram claims kidnapping of hundreds of Nigerian students
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In