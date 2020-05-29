e-paper
Home / India News / Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000

Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000

At least 116 deaths due to the infectious Covid-19 disease were reported on Friday, but health department data indicated only 46 of the fatalities are from the last two days, while the remaining death figures are from May 16 to 26.

india Updated: May 29, 2020 22:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Maharashtra is the worst-hit state amid the Covid-19 pandemic with the highest concentration of coronavirus positive patients in the country. (HT PHOTO.)
         

Maharashtra on Friday reported 2,682 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state count to a staggering 62,228, according to state health department data.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state amid the Covid-19 pandemic with the highest concentration of coronavirus positive patients in the country.

ALSO READ | India’s Covid-19 tally tops 1.65 lakh with highest single-day spike of 7,466 cases

A total of 8,381 coronavirus positive patients have recovered in the last 24 hours—the highest in a single day so far and have been discharged from various hospitals across the state. The total number of recoveries now stands at 26,998, according to the health department.

With the addition of 116 fatalities, the state’s death toll has mounted to 2,098.

Capital city Mumbai on Friday reported 1,447 new Covid-19 cases taking the coronavirus positive cases tally in the city alone to 36,932.

In Mumbai, currently, there are at least 19,745 active Covid-19 cases.

India too on Friday reported 7,467 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours in the highest single-day surge, taking the tally to 1,65,799, according to the Union health ministry.

This is the first time India has reported more than 7,000 cases in a single day and the surge in the Covid-19 numbers comes just days ahead of the fourth phase of the lockdown which is scheduled to end on May 31.

