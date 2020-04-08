e-paper
Maharashtra to start ‘fever clinics’ for Covid-19 patients: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also said that people should start using mask if coming out to buy essentials.

india Updated: Apr 08, 2020 15:31 IST
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray gives hand sanitiser to a minister as he chairs a cabinet meeting via video conference, on Tuesday.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray gives hand sanitiser to a minister as he chairs a cabinet meeting via video conference, on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
         

The Maharashtra government has decided to start fever clinics for the suspected patients of coronavirus disease Covid-19. Those having symptoms of cough, cold and fever have been asked to visit these clinics instead of going to a private doctor or another hospital. After testing, the patients will be guided for post-checkup procedures and decision whethe he or she is required to go to the designated hospitals for treating Covid-19.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray made the announcement on Wednesday.

He also declared that the state government has decided to divide the designated hospitals for Covid-19 in to three categories - for asymptomatic patients, symptomatic and serious patients with co-morbid conditions. The third type of hospital will be equipped with all the facilities and expert doctors, the chief minister said.

He also asked people to start using mask if coming out to buy essentials and said that the people will have to use them for some period to be safe from infection. He further asked them to burn the disposable masks at a safe place.

Thackeray was addressing the state through Facebook Live.

“We have decided to start fever clinics in all the divisions of the state. Those having cough, cold and fever should visit them instead of visiting a private doctor or hospital. The patient check up will be guided for further course of action. The details of fever clinics will be shared very soon,” the chief minister said.

“We have also decided to divide the designated hospitals for treating Covid-19 into three categories. One will be for asymptomatic patients, second will be for patients showing symptoms and third will be for serious patients with co-morbid conditions. The third category hospital will be having all the facilities and expert doctors to take care of such patients,” he said.

“The rising cases is a cause of concern for us but there is no need to panic. We have to follow social distancing and stay at home to be safe,” Thackeray said.

He then appealed the retired army personnel worked in medical core, retired nurses, ward boys and other trained medical personnel who are not working in the sector for some reason to come forward to serve the state. They were asked to send their details on Covidyoddha@gmail.com.

“I am appealing to all the retired army personnel worked in medical core, retired nurses, ward boys and those who have taken training in the medical field but are not working for some reason to come forward to fight this war. Maharashtra needs you,” the chief minister said.

